Neil Young Pays Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot: “A Canadian Legend”

Gordon Lightfoot passed away earlier this week (May 1) and tributes are pouring in for the “Early Morning Rain” singer.

Neil Young was among those paying homage as he posted a heartfelt statement to his website in the wake of Lightfoot’s passing.

“I just spoke to Gordon a few weeks back and he sounded happy, although he canceled some shows and was re-organizing his touring,” Young wrote. “I was saddened when I learned today of his passing. Gordon was a great Canadian artist.”

He continued, “A songwriter without parallel, his melodies and words were an inspiration to all writers who listened to his music, as they will continue to be through the ages. There is a unique and wonderful feeling to Gordon’s music. Lightfoot is a Canadian legend.”

He finished off his thoughts by saying, “His song just came up today by itself on this Hearse Schedule. PEACE Gordon. love neil.”

Lightfoot was slated to embark on a North American tour earlier this year, but ultimately issued a statement of cancellation that read, “The singer is currently experiencing some health-related issues and is unable to confirm rescheduled dates at this time.”

In the official statement made by his family, Lightfoot’s death was deemed to be a result of natural causes, but the singer suffered from several health issues throughout his life. In 2002, he fell into a coma for six weeks as a result of an abdominal issue and he had a stroke in 2006.

Lightfoot was an immutable force in the folk scene best known for hits like “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” and “Sundown.”

His cherished catalog has been covered by the likes of Young, Bob Dylan, and Elvis Presley. Young famously covered “Early Morning Rain” and “If You Could Read My Mind” on his 2014 covers album, A Letter Home.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns