Usher Talks Reuniting with Kimora Lee Simmons at Vegas Residency 

It’s been 25 years since Kimora Lee Simmons appeared in Usher’s music video for “Nice & Slow,” his 1997 chart-topping hit. While walking the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, he recalled a recent reunion with the model at his My Way: Las Vegas Residency Show.

In late April, Simmons joined Kim and Khloe Kardashian at the Park MGM Las Vegas to see the critically acclaimed show. The hitmaker told ET’s Rachel Smith that he was thrilled to see his longtime friend in the audience.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Usher. “It was a reunion for me and Kimora Lee. She was the lead in my first video shot in Paris. It was a surprise to have her there.”

“Nice & Slow” lives on Usher’s second studio album, My Way. Usher co-wrote the fan favorite with Brian Casey, Jagged Edge, Manuel Seal Jr., and Jermaine Dupri. In 1998, the track became the R&B singer’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the Hype Williams-produced music video, Simmons plays Usher’s love interest in Paris. Within the old-school video – the undeniable chemistry between the two transcend through the screen, captivating the listeners with their European love story.

A similar connection was displayed at his state-of-the-art show in Sin City (April 30), as he serenaded Simmons, 47, shirtless to his latest single, “Glu.”

Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons reunited in Vegas 25 years after ‘Nice & Slow’. pic.twitter.com/7sE8GWHZkK — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) April 30, 2023

Usher found the model in the sold-out crowd and brought her to her feet to deliver the single. Within fan-captured videos, Simmons is seen blushing while laughing. After an intimate slow dance, Usher feeds her a chocolate-dipped strawberry.

“She was this tall back then,” said Usher holding her close. “I know our exes are somewhere like, ‘What the F**k are they doing.'”

In the clip’s background, you hear the Kardashians relishing at the moment with hoots and hollers. Following the memorable evening, Simmons turned to social media to share a glimpse of the nostalgic performance.

“We had a TIME LAAST NITE,” the Baby Phat founder wrote on Instagram.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of his 7x platinum album, My Way, Usher dropped an expanded edition of the project in September 2022.

The release included three reimagined versions of “You Make Me Wanna…,” “My Way,” and “Nice & Slow.” He also released a mini-documentary that showcases the creation of the career-altering collection that scored him his first Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Performance.

The residency kicked off in July 2022 and is slated to wrap in July 2023. Tickets are available for purchase, HERE.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)