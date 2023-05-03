Country Breakout Star BRELAND Shares How Shania Twain Inspired Him as a Child 

Breakout star Breland recently checked a collaboration with Shania Twain off his bucket list. The promising new artist from New Jersey says that working with the queen of country pop has always been a pipedream.

Ahead of his set at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, Breland caught up with ET’s Cassie DiLaura to discuss his recent collaboration with Twain. To honor the launch of the Queen of Me Tour—the country icon dropped an expanded version of her Republic Nashville debut with five new tracks, including “Inhale/ Exhale Air” featuring Breland.

Twain co-wrote the feel-good anthem alongside esteemed songsmiths Iain Archer and Mark Ralph. While Twain kicks off the duet with her recognizable vocals, Breland flawlessly intertwines his genre-bending sound at the bridge—creating a chilling harmony.

Oh, come on, tell me, so | What you gonna do with that air? | What you gonna do with that air? the two sing. Get up, you can stand, put your hands in it | Get up on your chair, put your dance in it | What you gonna do, what you gonna do with that air?

Breland declared that he’s wanted to team up with Twain since entering the entertainment industry.

“It means everything to me,” said Breland. “I’ve been on the record for literally years now just complimenting on how much Shania Twain has influenced me and what she represents in country music and why I think it’s so important.”

Twain’s advocacy work has not gone unnoticed by the newcomer, as he continued to praise her contributions to the genre. Most recently, Twain received the Equal Play Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and called for “all-inclusive country music.”

“She’s fought a lot of battles, so artists like me don’t have to,” shared the vocalist. “I am hyped. I am just very, very, very excited about this collab and also going on the road with her.”

Breland began appreciating the “You’re Still The One” singer after he watched her perform at the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show in 2003. The best-selling female artist in country music history delivered “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Up!”

“Just as a little kid, I was a big football fan. My parents are gospel music listeners – pretty much only,” he pointed out. “So, seeing her play there and also being like, ‘One day I want to work with her and one day I want to play Super Bowl halftime show.’ So, I am halfway there,” he added while laughing.

Breland is slated to appear on the Queen of Me Tour on a handful of dates. He will open for the legend in his hometown of Camden, New Jersey, and will be making his Madison Square Garden debut in New York City. Tickets are available for purchase, HERE.

