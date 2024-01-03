Neil Young Teases Upcoming Tour This Year in Message to Fans

Neil Young recently posted a New Year’s thank-you message on his official website to those who helped him out in various aspects of his life and career in 2023. Nested in the note was a news tidbit that should excite fans—the folk-rock legend will be mounting a new tour in 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

“[It’s] been a wonderful year here at [Neil Young Archives],” Young wrote at the beginning of the message. “Hope [it’s] been good for you too!”

Then, after thanking the people who work on his website and the members of his management team, the 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tipped his hat to his agent, Marsha Vlassic, “for booking my soon to be announced tour.”

Young also thanked Niko Bolas, John Hanlon, and John Hausmann for their help on his recording projects, and his wife, Daryl Hannah, as well as Gary Ward and Rachel Simmer, for their work on his film projects.

In addition, Young expressed his gratitude for producer Lou Adler for co-producing his latest studio album, Before and After, with me. He added, I love that album. “It feels good to me.”

Young then thanked his “wonderful wife” again, as well as his son Ben. He finished the message by telling fans, “Hope you all have wonderful 2024!”

About Before and After and “Stand for Peace”

Before and After was released this past December 8. The album is a collection of newly recorded stripped-down acoustic renditions of 13 songs from throughout Young’s 50-plus-year career. The album boasts a mix of deep cuts and better-known tunes.

On Thanksgiving, a couple weeks prior to the release of Before and After, Neil Young premiered a new video dubbed “Stand for Peace.” The clip featured him performing a solo instrumental version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” reminiscent of the one Jimi Hendrix played at Woodstock in 1969.

Young’s 2023 Performances

2023 also saw Young return to the stage after a three-year hiatus. His Coastal Tour 2023 featured 15 concerts, running from a June 30 performance in Los Angeles through a July 24 show in Stateline, Nevada.

Young also performed at Stephen Stills’ Light Up the Blues to Benefit Autism charity show on April 22 in L.A., and at the 2023 Farm Aid concert on September 23 in Noblesville, Indiana.