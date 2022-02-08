Neil Young to Spotify Staff and Workers: “Get Out”

Neil Young isn’t done.

In a new statement from the legendary songwriter and performer regarding Spotify, Young encouraged the streaming platform’s employees to quit their jobs and other artists, from musicians to more, to remove their work.

Young wrote (see the full statement below): “Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them.”

Young didn’t stop there, however.

He urged readers to divest from major American banks, naming a few—Citi, Wells Fargo, Chase, and Bank of America.

He also blamed Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek for the problems, not Rogan.

This comes on the heels of Young and other artists like Joni Mitchell and India.Arie removing their work from Spotify due to what they believe is its airing of the Joe Rogan-created podcast of COVID-19 misinformation and racism. Others have followed in these artists‘ examples, from Nils Lofgren to Young’s old bandmates, David Crosby, Graham Nash, and Stephen Stills.

Since the removal from Spotify, Young has gone to Amazon, which is no perfect organization, either.

See Young’s full notice below, via Pitchfork:

In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers. Find a good clean place to support with your monthly checks. You have the real power. Use it.



To the baby boomers, I say 70 percent of the country’s financial assets are in your hands compared with just about 5 percent for millennials. You and I need to lead.



In our age of Climate Chaos, I say ditch the companies contributing to the mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth.



For their continued funding of the fossil fuel damage even as the global temperature keeps climbing, I say take your money from the accounts of these American banks today:



Chase

Citi

Bank of America

Wells Fargo



Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them. You have the power to change the world. We can do it together. Your grandchildren will thank you in history.



To the musicians and creators in the world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art.



To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem—not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers—not art, not creativity.



Notice that EK never mentions the Medical Professionals who started this conversation. Look, one last time at the statements EK has made. Then be free and take the good path.

