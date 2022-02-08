Foo Fighters to Perform Virtually on Super Bowl Sunday; New Movie ‘666’ Dropping Soon

For those looking for a little—er, a lot—of rock music this Super Bowl Sunday, look no further than a virtual performance from the Foo Fighters.

The band announced on February 7 that they’re set to play the big game via Facebook—a subsidiary of the newly renamed technology conglomerate, Meta.

Foo Fighters took to Twitter to announce the news to their three-million-plus fans, saying, “We’ve never performed in VR…until now. Watch the #QuestAfterShow from the front row with @MetaQuestVR streaming right after the big game in Horizon Venues or on Facebook Live by RSVPing here: http://meta.com/foofighters.”

The band’s frontman Dave Grohl also said, via a press statement: “Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries… We’ve pretty much done it all. But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience.”

The show this Sunday, February 13, will be streamed from the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages and via the Horizon Venues app. It is slated to start on Sunday at 8 PM Pacific Time, or immediately after the Big Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ends—whichever happens first.

“Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!” adds Grohl.

In other Foo news, the band posted on Twitter earlier on Monday, that their upcoming “horror” film, 666, is set to come out internationally this week and in the U.S. later this month on February 25.

The group wrote on Twitter, “Tickets are on sale NOW for #Studio666Movie in Australia and New Zealand! It’s out for ONE WEEK ONLY from February 24 so don’t miss out, check out session times and get tickets now at http://Studio666Movie.com.au!”

The band recently shared a trailer for the new movie on Twitter, writing, “Giving new meaning to a killer track. @studio666movie is only in theatres starting February 25. Get tickets now! http://Studio666movie.com#Studio666Movie.”

