Nepalese-American Singer Parjita Bastola Gives “Masterful” Audition on ‘The Voice’

John Legend was the first coach to turn around for Nepalese-American singer Parjita Bastola during her blind audition in episode four of The Voice on Sept. 27. Making her way through an R&B ballad “Jealous,” the 2016 single by British electronic musician Labrinth, the 17-year-old Maryland native eventually got all four coaches to turn, and fight it out to get the singer on their team.

The only four-chair turn of the night, Bastola let the judges fight it out for her and even gifted each with Rudraksha beads from Nepal, which she placed around each of the panelists’ necks.

“Sing that song girl,” said Legend following the teen’s performance. “Four chairs.”

Bastola, who is also the singer of a band using her surname, shared that The Voice was always her family’s favorite show and that they even closed their restaurant early to watch it.

Parjita Bastola joins Team Legend during Sept. 27, 2022 blind audition (Photo : Tyler Golden/NBC)

“That was probably my favorite song that anyone has sung so far and the way you did it was masterful,” said Camila Cabello. “I had goosebumps on my whole body. That breath control and extending those notes.”

Gwen Stefani added, “You are so in touch with your heart it’s incredible.

After her performance, Bastola, the first Nepalese-American to audition on The Voice, said “I definitely like to incorporate my Nepalese heritage into my singing and my music,” Legend added that he admired how she incorporated her roots when approaching music.

“The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and of their roots into the wider global landscape of music,” said Legend. “I think your voice is that sort of transcendent voice and it would be an honor for me to work with you.”

After Bastola joined Team Legend, the coach later said “Parijita what a magical little lady. That was such a flawless beautiful performance.”

Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC