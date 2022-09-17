New Concert Movie ‘Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022’ Set for Cinematic Release this Winter

Fans of The Grateful Dead rejoice.

There’s a new cinematic experience, Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022, slated for this winter, with showings on November 1 and another on November 5.

The event marks the 50th anniversary of the band’s history-making concert at Copenhagen’s Tivoli Concert Hall as part of their legendary European tour of 1972.

To honor the announcement, there is a new clip of the band performing “One More Saturday Night,” which fans can check out below.

“This ground-breaking concert broadcast event was the Dead’s first major live concert broadcast anywhere, and a first in Danish television history,” the press release reads. “Now, fully restored and color corrected in High Definition with audio mixed from the 16-track analog master tapes by Jeffrey Norman, and mastered by David Glasser, Tivoli 4/17/72 features nearly an hour and a half of the Grateful Dead (Jerry Garcia, Donna Jean Godchaux, Keith Godchaux, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, and Bob Weir) at a peak of their performing career.

“The show’s many highlights include an overview of the Dead’s 1972 touring repertoire, including magnificent versions of ‘China Cat Sunflower,’ ‘I Know You Rider,’ ‘Big Railroad Blues,’ ‘Truckin” and many more of the Dead’s classics, as well as the first live performance of ‘He’s Gone,’ and other new songs including ‘Ramble on Rose,’ ‘Jack Straw’ and ‘One More Saturday Night.’ Pigpen, on what would prove to be his last tour with the Grateful Dead, is well-represented by three songs, including the broadcast’s opening number, ‘Hurts Me Too.’”

“We are pleased to be partnering again with Rhino to bring the ‘Meet-Up’ to cinemas around the globe. The last ‘Meet-Up’ was the first with an international footprint and was a rousing success,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “We look forward to many more years of bringing Dead Heads together in local cinemas, wherever they may be.”

Tickets for the event go on sale beginning September 23 HERE. Check out the live clip of “One More Saturday Night” here below.

(Photo by Kirk West/Getty Images)