Grateful Dead Surges in Streaming After Bob Weir’s Death

Cracking the Top 40 just one time throughout its reign, the Grateful Dead proved that mainstream support isn’t always a necessary ingredient to success in the music industry. Formed in 1965 against the backdrop of countercultural hub San Francisco, the band grew their following largely by word of mouth and passing out free live tapes. With the Jan. 10 passing of founding guitarist Bob Weir, you don’t need to be a certified “Deadhead” to appreciate the cultural force that was the Grateful Dead. And now, new generations of Deadheads are discovering the iconic jam band, who have grown their streaming audience by more than 50 percent near Weir’s death.

According to data compiled by Luminate, the Grateful Dead’s on-demand audio streaming numbers surged to 9.5 million between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, up from 6.2 million the previous week.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. We send him off the way he sent so many of us on our way: with a farewell that isn’t an ending, but a blessing. A reward for a life worth livin'. https://t.co/2qdBbh80v1



📸 Chloe Weir pic.twitter.com/rXsHZ4KGlr — Bobby Weir (@BobWeir) January 10, 2026

In particular, two Dead songs—1970’s “Ripple” and “Friend of the Devil”—drew attention, with the latter up 26 percent from last year.

Grateful Dead Bandmates Mourn Bob Weir

Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir died at age 78, succumbing to underlying lung issues after battling cancer, according to a statement from his family.

“Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove,” Weir’s family wrote. “There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong.”

Following Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death of a heart attack at age 53, Bob Weir kept the Dead alive in some form or fashion. The most recent iteration, Dead & Co., played for a crowd of nearly 200,000 people across three shows at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in August 2025.

Shortly after news of Weir’s passing broke, Dead & Co. issued a statement on their official social media accounts, calling him “an unparalleled artist.”

“He was a singular force, leading us through song and celebration as only he could,” the band wrote.

Grateful Dead founding drummer Bill Kreutzmann wrote of his longtime friend,” In the end, what more was there for him to do? He played it all… and never the same way, twice. I think he had finally said everything he had to say and now he’s on to the next thing. I just hope he was able to bring his guitar with him or otherwise he’ll go crazy.”

