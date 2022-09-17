Built to Spill Announces 2022 West Coast Headlining Dates, Shares New Video for “Rocksteady”

Built to Spill has announced a string of 2022 west coast headlining tour dates in support of the band’s latest LP release When the Wind Forgets Your Name.

The band has also shared a new music video for the song, “Rocksteady,” which you can check out below, along with the upcoming dates.

The band’s new album is available worldwide, via Sub Pop Records. When The Wind Forgets Your Name features popular songs, “Rocksteady,” “Gonna Lose,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Understood” and “Spiderweb,” and was produced by Doug Martsch.

Built to Spill’s headlining and festival show schedule for the fall of 2022 has been extended to include US West Coast dates. The tour continues tonight, Saturday, September 17 in Memphis at Growler’s and now runs through December 10 with a two-night stand at Pappy and Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California.

The tour will feature songs from When The Wind Forgets Your Name along with fan favorites from the band’s catalog. Tickets for the tour run are on sale this Friday, September 16 at 10 am (local).

Joining the band on tour for select dates will be Oruã (the Brazilian band featuring band collaborators Almeida and Casaes), along with Prism Bitch, The French Tips, Blood Lemon, Anchorbaby, and Braided Waves. The live band for these Built to Spill tour dates will consist of Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford, and drummer Teresa Esguerra. For updated information on tickets, please visit HERE.

Built to Spill When the Wind Forgets Your Name Tracklisting:



1. Gonna Lose

2. Fool’s Gold

3. Understood

4. Elements

5. Rock Steady

6. Spiderweb

7. Never Alright

8. Alright

9. Comes a Day

Built to Spill Tour Dates:

Tue. Sep. 13 – Orlando, FL – The Social * ^

Wed. Sep. 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits * ^

Thu. Sep. 15 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall * ^

Fri. Sep. 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn Birmingham * ^

Sat. Sep. 17 – Memphis, TN – Growler’s * ^

Sun. Sep. 18 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom * ^

Mon. Sep. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag * ^

Tue. Sep. 20 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note * ^

Wed. Sep. 21 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater * ^

Fri. Sep. 23 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater * ^

Sat. Sep. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall * ^

Fri. Oct. 07 – Reno, NV – Off Beat Music Fest

Sat. Nov. 19 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo #

Sun. Nov. 20 – Victoria, BC – Wicket Hall #

Mon. Nov. 21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom #

Wed. Nov. 23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall #

Fri. Nov. 25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall #

Sat. Nov. 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox #

Tue. Nov. 29 – Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge %

Wed. Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel %

Thu. Dec. 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel %

Fri. Dec. 02 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theater %

Sat. Dec. 03 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery Historic Barn %

Mon. Dec. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre %

Tue. Dec. 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre %

Wed. Dec. 07 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up %

Thu. Dec. 08 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House %

Fri. Dec. 09 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s %

Sat. Dec. 10 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s %

* w/ Orua

^ w/ The French Tips

# w/ Braided Waves, Anchorbaby

% w/ Prism Bitch, Blood Lemon

Photo by Isa Georgetti; Collage credit: Lê Almeida / Sub Pop Records