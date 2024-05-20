Bryan Olesen Talks the Honor of Representing Team Legend in ‘The Voice’ Finale With “Great Human” Nathan Chester

Season 25 of The Voice is speeding toward its end. Tonight (May 20) will be the first night of the two-night finale event. The Top 5 artists will perform and fans will vote for their favorites. Tomorrow night will feature performances from coaches, contestants, and celebrity guests. More importantly, fans will learn who won this season. Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester are excited to represent Team Legend in tonight’s finale.

After the results came out last week, Olesen took to social media to share his excitement with his fans and followers. The post featured a selfie of him and Chester, the last remaining members of Legend’s team. “Getting to continue to represent Team Legend with this guy is such an honor and a ton of fun,” the former Newsboys guitarist wrote. “He’s such a great human! Let’s go, Nathan!! Let’s get Team Legend to the finals,” he concluded.

Olsen and Chester did just that. They will be representing Team Legend during their coach’s final season on The Voice. There are no saves, steals, or any other safety nets remaining. The Top 5 will have to compete for America’s votes to carry them to the winner’s circle.

Bryan Olsen, Nathan Chester Make Top 5 on The Voice

John Legend and Reba McEntire have the best chances of taking home a win this season. Going into the finale, they both have two artists remaining on their teams. Chance the Rapper’s team is out of the running and Dan + Shay’s team has only one artist moving into the finale.

Team Legend

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen

Team Reba

Asher HaVon

Josh Sanders

Team Dan + Shay

Karen Waldrup

How to Watch The Voice Finale

The Voice season finale kicks off tonight at 8/7c on NBC. However, those without cable or access to broadcast TV can still watch the events unfold life on some streaming platforms. FuboTV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and other platforms that offer live TV programming will stream the live finale. Additionally, those who do have cable can watch on the NBC streaming app after signing in via their cable or satellite provider. The new episode will also be available to stream on-demand on Peacock starting tomorrow.

