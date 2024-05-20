Blake Shelton Returns to ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Finale, Will He Be Returning as a Coach in Season 26?

Surprise, fans—Blake Shelton is returning to The Voice for the season 25 Finale. While he won’t be joining season 26, as the coaches have already been announced, the show seemingly fulfilled Shelton’s dream scenario that would get him to come back.

The Voice is celebrating 25 seasons this week, and to ring in this milestone the show has brought back alumni coaches. This includes Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, and Gwen Stefani.

Shelton previously shared that he wouldn’t come back to the show unless they gathered the former coaches together. While this isn’t everyone—Ariana Grande, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, and Christina Aguilera are notably absent—it was still enough to get Blake Shelton to return. He spent 13 years on The Voice, the longest tenure of all the coaches, and has the most wins. His fellow coaches and fans will most likely be ecstatic to see the King of The Voice again.

Blake Shelton Returns to The Voice, but Not Permanently

It’s currently unclear what Blake Shelton will do on The Voice finale, but just the fact that he’s there is enough for fans. He could potentially perform, and with his wife Gwen Stefani also in attendance, there’s a possibility they could sing their song “Purple Irises.”

On tonight’s episode, there will be special performances by Keith Urban, this season’s Mega Mentor, as well as the U.S. Army Field Band. On Tuesday, the Finale of the Finale, there will be even more performances and guests. The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles will make appearances.

Additionally, Tuesday will also mark the last time Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend will grace their big red chairs. While Legend promises he’ll be back after a bit of a break, Chance and the duo are stepping down, possibly for good. Taking their places are Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and returning coach Gwen Stefani.

The bottom line is, don’t expect to see Blake Shelton back in a big red chair anytime soon. He asked, and The Voice listened, bringing back as many coaches as they could get. However, Shelton has made it clear that he doesn’t want to return in any coaching capacity.

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC