3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Asher HaVon

The Voice finalist Asher HaVon is known for his sense of style and classic R&B voice. Let’s dive into three more quick facts about the fan-favorite Alabama native who might just win this season!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. He’s on Team Reba

The 31-year-old powerhouse singer wowed audiences and coaches alike with his blind audition. The singer covered Adele’s “Set Fire To The Rain” and earned himself a fairly quick three-chair turn from the coaches, starting with a lightning-fast turn from Chance The Rapper. Ultimately, he made it to Reba McEntire’s team.

“He could sing the phonebook and make it a hit,” Reba has said of HaVon.

2. He Has a Background in Gospel Music in Selma, Alabama

Asher HaVon hails from Selma, Alabama. He’s been singing since he was a child, and he started out in gospel music. HaVon was encouraged by a teacher in his elementary school days as well as his mother to share his iconic gospel voice with the world. In 2015, he gained some attention as a choir leader when he performed for then-President Barack Obama in HaVon’s hometown.

“I would not be here without Selma,” HaVon has said about his hometown. “Selma has given me a foundation that I don’t believe I would have gotten anywhere else. The people that are in Selma understand what it means to come from small beginnings and face the world.”

3. He Has Incredible Range

After his Adele cover at the very beginning of the competition, HaVon has gone on to cover a number of songs from different playbooks and genres, nailing each one with his fantastic range.

During his tenure on the show, he has performed David Guetta’s “Titanium”, Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero”, Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart”, and more. All of these songs require some serious pipes to cover successfully.

“There are certain things about you that remind me of Whitney Houston,” John Legend said to HaVon during the blind auditions.

And he’s right. HaVon has the perfect mix of soul and vocal talent that could make him this season’s winner.

Photo courtesy of Asher HaVon’s Facebook fanpage

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.