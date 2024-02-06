Lainey Wilson’s Ex-NFL Boyfriend Is “So Stinking Proud” Over Her First GRAMMY Win, Shares Photo From Special Night

Over the weekend, Lainey Wilson reached another career milestone. Sunday night (February 4), Bell Bottom Country brought her the Grammy Award for Best Country Album. It was the Louisiana native’s first Grammy win.

The Grammy win comes after Wilson had a stellar year in 2023. She took home a trophy case full of awards last year including Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards in November. Then, she closed the year with a pair of nominations from the Recording Academy. All of this happened after more than a decade of ceaseless work toward her goals in Nashville. As a result, fans across the nation were proud of Wilson for snatching this latest W. However, few people were as proud of the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer as her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

After the show, Hodges took to social media to celebrate. He posted several slides on his Instagram stories congratulating Wilson with self-referential puns. For instance, he wrote “Grammy ducking winner,” on one slide. Another read “Lets ducking go … so stinking proud.” Other slides included less punny text. “God is good all the time,” and “Last one I swear … so stinking proud of you” were among them.

Hodges also posted about Wilson’s big win on his Instagram feed. The photo showed the couple sharing a sweet moment. Hodges kept things simple and to the point in the caption. “GRAMMY AWARD WINNER Lainey Wilson,” he wrote. “So stinking proud of you,” Hodges added.

Lainey Wilson’s Inspirational Grammy Speech

An emotional Wilson took the stage to accept her award and gave a touching speech. After thanking everyone who helped her create Bell Bottom Country, she gave a short but inspirational speech. “I’m from a farming community in northeast Louisiana. A little town of 200 people,” she began. “I’m a fifth-generation farmer’s daughter. And I would consider myself a farmer, too. And everybody that I surround myself with, I think they’re farmers too. But, they’re story farmers. It’s about getting up every single day and watering them and watching them grow,” she added.

“Sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have a harvest of a lifetime. And I truly believe that and I think that’s exactly what this is tonight,” she added before concluding her speech with more gratitude.

