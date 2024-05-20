3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Josh Sanders

Josh Sanders is known as Reba’s resident country singer on The Voice, and it sure makes sense why. Sanders has an excellent classic country voice and has stolen the hearts of fans of the show and the coaches as well. With the finale coming up quick, let’s learn a bit more about the North Carolina country singer.

1. He’s on Team Reba

This season’s blind auditions were full of serious powerhouse singers. Sanders earned his spot on the show with an emotional and raw performance of Nate Smith’s “Whiskey On You”, accompanied by his acoustic guitar.

Both Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay wanted the country singer and turned their chairs pretty quickly. However, Sanders made it clear he wanted Reba to be his coach. And that choice has played out well for him.

2. He’s Suffered From a Lot of Tragedy in His Life

If there was anyone most deserving of a win on The Voice, it would have to be Sanders. The North Carolina singer suffered an incredible loss with the death of his newborn son. He’s said that the loss affected him and his family deeply, and he’s used his love of music and God to get him through it.

3. He Started out in Rock Music

Josh Sanders is known for his Southern leanings on The Voice with covers of songs like Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” and Thomas Rhett’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)”. However, the 35-year-old started out in rock bands.

During his teen years and 20s, Sanders performed in a number of different rock bands, as well as Rock Legends cruises. However, he decided to leave the world of rock and roll to start his family. Thankfully, he got back into music again with a newfound love of (and talent for) country music.

Photo courtesy of Josh Sanders’ Facebook page

