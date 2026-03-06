It’s Official (Sort Of)—This Trailblazing Outlaw Has Been Named the Best Country Singer of All Time

Once shunned as “hillbilly music”, country music went on to produce some of the greatest artists, musicians, and storytellers the world has ever seen. Names like George Strait, Willie Nelson, and Garth Brooks could all reasonably lay claim to the title of “greatest of all time.” But according to a list compiled by TheTopTens, one singer in particular managed to rise to the top. His name, of course, is Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash Beats Out Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, and More

While you’d certainly be hard-pressed to debate the merits of Johnny Cash’s warm baritone, you could argue that the “Man in Black” isn’t necessarily country—at least, not just country.

“I’ve heard it described like this: the honesty of folk, the attitude of rock, and the writing and twang of country,” one fan said, according to the list. “In no way was John like any other in the industry. He wore no rhinestones and didn’t even play guitar normally!”

Decked in his trademark head-to-toe black, Cash spun elegiac tales of sorrow, trials, and hard-won redemption. Known for songs like “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk the Line”, his unassuming demeanor often stood at odds with the gravity of his voice and lyricism. Johnny Cash wasn’t just an artist. He was a sensation.

Along with peers like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, Cash helped move the needle in Nashville. More than two decades after his death, the “A Boy Named Sue” crooner still ranks among the best-selling artists of all time, with a whopping 90 million records sold. Put simply, there will never be another Johnny Cash.

Who Else Made the List?

Johnny Cash managed to rise to the top of a formidable group. While often regarded as the “King of Country”, George Strait came in second to the Man in Black in this case.

Another George, this one Jones, followed at No. 3, with Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings rounding out the top 5. Next are Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, and Garth Brooks.

The list’s only female artists—Sara Evans and Dolly Parton—close out the top 10.

Featured image by Rob Verhorst/Redferns