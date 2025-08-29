New Live Opry Rendition of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” Pairs George Jones With Alan Jackson

For the last century, the Grand Ole Opry welcomed countless stars to its stage. Considered an unforgettable milestone in any country singer’s career, many viewed it as an honor to perform. And with the Opry celebrating its 100th anniversary, the venue took a moment to remember just a few of those unforgettable performances. Compiling a special album featuring iconic artists on its stage, the Opry teased the upcoming release with a special performance with George Jones and Alan Jackson.

Although releasing several hit songs throughout his timeless career, Jones landed a No. 1 hit back in 1980 with “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Centered around a man who could never shake the love of a woman he let slip through his fingers, the song was featured on Jones’ album I Am What I Am. When performing at the Opry in 1993, Jones decided to pull the classic hit in an unforgettable performance.

Fast forward to 2013, Jackson received the honor of singing the same song on the Opry stage. But the night came with a heavy weight as the Opry remembered the legacy of Jones. Passing away in April 2013 at 81 years old, country music took a moment to remember the one they called “The Rolls-Royce of Country Music.”

Thanks to the new album, titled Opry 100: Country’s Greatest Songs, both Jones and Jackson appeared to come together for one legendary performance. And to promote the album, the Opry shared that special performance on YouTube.

‘Opry 100: Country’s Greatest Songs’ Featured More Than Alan Jackson

Only released a few days ago, the video has already gained over 232,000 views. Looking at the comments, they included, “Back when music was real. Not computer made. Sing it, George.” Another person added, “I miss you possum! The best country song ever!”

Set to release on November 7th, Opry 100: Country’s Greatest Songs will include more than just Jackson and Jones. The track list featured:

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” – Ashley McBryde (2024) El Paso” – Marty Robbins and Marty Stuart (1981 / 2024) (Full circle mix) “Crazy” – Patsy Cline (1962) “Ring of Fire” – Johnny Cash (1967) “Coal Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn (1985) “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” – Darius Rucker (2021) “I Will Always Love You” – Dolly Parton (feat. Patty Loveless and Marty Stuart) (2007) “The Gambler” – Don Schlitz (feat. Vince Gill) (2025) “Devil Went Down to Georgia” – The Charlie Daniels Band (2015) “Elvira” – The Oak Ridge Boys (1980) “Tennessee Whiskey” – Luke Combs (2016) “He Stopped Loving Her Today (Full Circle Mix)” – George Jones and Alan Jackson (1993 / 2013) “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” – Kelsea Ballerini (2025) “Forever and Ever, Amen” – Randy Travis (1989) “Don’t Close Your Eyes” – Keith Whitley (1988) “Fancy” – Reba McEntire (2017)

