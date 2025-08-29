Meet the Mentors for American Songwriter’s Between the Lines Songwriting Camp

It’s almost time for American Songwriter’s Between the Lines songwriting camp.

This October, intermediate songwriters, producers, and lyricists will gather at the Virgin Hotels Nashville. There, they’ll be in for a weekend of co-writing sessions, song feedback circles, masterclasses, industry interviews, and Q&As in the heart of Music City.

There to guide campers on their journey will be a lineup of all-star mentors, including Julia Michaels, Pam Sheyne, and Richard Harris.

Throughout her career, Michaels has written songs for stars including Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran. She’s amassed 60 billion streams and earned 18 Diamond and 194 Platinum RIAA certifications. Michaels also penned two No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100: Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”

Over the past year, Michaels has garnered over 1.3 billion streams. That’s thanks to songs including Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” and “Bed Chem,” as well as Tate McRae’s “Sports Car” and “Revolving Door.” The “Issues” singer, who recently released her EP Second Self, is a six-time GRAMMY nominee.

Her body of work, chart success, and music business know-how have made her a trusted songwriter amongst artists and fans, as she continuously delivers deep, lyrical, and emotional hits.

What To Know About Camp Leaders Pam Sheyne and Richard Harris

Michaels will serve as a mentor at the camp alongside SongWriterCamps founders Sheyne and Harris, both of whom are leading the event.

Sheyne is a multi-platinum-selling songwriter, producer, singer, and mentor. An Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter, Sheyne has amassed more than 50 million record sales throughout her career. She co-wrote Christina Aguilera’s No. 1 hit “Genie in a Bottle,” and has penned tracks for the likes of Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Sinead O’Connor, The Backstreet Boys, and Cece Winans. In addition to her hit songs, Sheyne has written end titles for several movies, had tracks featured in films, and appeared as the songwriting mentor in the first season of BBC TV’s Fame Academy.

Harris, meanwhile, is a songwriter, producer, artist, and mentor. He’s had several No. 1s, Top 10 singles, and Platinum records over the course of his career. Harris’ music has been featured in shows including Empire and Nashville, and movies such as This Means War and Single Moms Club. His songs have also been used in ads for brands including HBO and the NFL. A dedicated mentor, Harris has helped artists, including Meghan Trainor, hone their craft and find success with their music.

Who Else Is Mentoring at the Between the Lines Songwriting Camp?

Marcus Hummon has also signed on to be a mentor at Between the Lines. A Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee, Hummon is a GRAMMY and BMI award-winning songwriter, recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, playwright, and author. He’s best known for writing Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road.” Hummon has also penned tracks for The Chicks, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd. Throughout his career, Hummon has written six musicals and two operas, released LPs of his own, and scored two films.

Jamie Floyd will also be on hand to mentor this session’s campers. The GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and recording artist has penned songs for artists including Madi Diaz, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Ronnie Dunn, Sturgill Simpson, Ty Herndon, and Ingrid Andress. As an artist herself, Floyd co-wrote tracks including “All Eyes On Us,” “Klaws Out,” and “Sad Girls Do.”

Sharon Vaughn is likewise joining the Between the Lines team. A Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee, Vaughn is a long-standing member of The Songwriting Academy Faculty. She is also a popular 121 Mentor and a frequent guest speaker. Vaughn has written tracks including Jimmy Buffett’s “Trip Around the Sun” and Waylon Jennings’ “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.” Additionally, she has been heavily involved in writing songs for Eurovision and devotes much time to writing for musical theatre.

Rounding out this year’s list of all-star mentors is Lance Carpenter. A recording artist and songwriter, Carpenter has penned a number of hits for country radio. Among those songs is Kelsea Ballerini’s “Love Me Like You Mean It.” He’s currently writing for Parallel Music Publishing, where he works to pen songs that inspire. Additionally, as an artist himself, Carpenter has performed with stars including Toby Keith and Luke Bryan.

How To Attend Between the Lines Songwriting Camp

Those who wish to attend the camp can do so by answering all required questions on the application. They must also supply three existing songs they have written or co-written.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of songwriting professionals. All applicants will be informed shortly after their application if they are accepted. Approved applicants will be sent a direct link to secure their camp seat with purchase.

Space is limited and spots will go fast! Don’t miss this opportunity to write, grow, and connect in one of the most inspiring music cities in the world.

