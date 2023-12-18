‘The Voice’ Finale: 3 Fast Facts About Lila Forde of Team Legend

The Voice is rapidly approaching its final, and Lila Forde has been one of its standout contestants. The Seattle native wowed coaches from Day 1 with a soulful cover of “Can’t Find My Way Home” by Blind Faith.

Videos by American Songwriter

The contestant ended up joining John Legend, who has been one of her biggest supporters. Forde has a chance to win it all, but what exactly has the road been like up until this point? Here are a few facts that you should know about Forde going into the finale.

Fast Facts About Lila Forde on ‘The Voice’

Music is in Forde’s blood. Forde’s mother Molly Knight Forde is a classically trained pianist, who studied music at The University of Washington. She started and teaches at her own school called The Awareness School.

Lila Forde has followed in her mother’s footsteps. In 2022, Forde toured across Europe, performing as the opener for singer and songwriter Rachel Mazer. She also attended the School of Music at The University of Southern California.

Forde is also raising money to release her debut album, raising money on Kickstarter for the venture. She previously released an EP “In Another Life” with six songs.

Speaking with King 5, Forde opened up about her love for music. She’s constantly looking for new opportunities to perform.

“I’m such a music lover. I’m a really big music head. So, it’s never been about a straight shot to fame or something like that,” Forde said. “I really like the grind and the hustle. And I think because of that because I’ve gotten so many reps on the stinky lame gigs where the manager is telling you to turn down and all that stuff, I really have been able to use that to my advantage to develop my own voice and my artistry.”

Forde also opened up about performing Joni Mitchell’s “Rive.” Forde said she saw it as a clear way to make it to the finale.

“I knew that the way I would get into the finale was if I just really sunk into, just really opening up my heart and like making people feel. I think that’s my secret weapon and that’s what I’m gonna do in the finale as well,” Forde said.

[Photo by The Voice/NBC]