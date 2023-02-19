New Rare Pearl Jam Live Album Released for Record Store Day

For National Record Store Day this spring, grunge rock band Pearl Jam will release a rare live LP recorded in Melbourne, Australia in 1998.

The new live LP, Give Way, features 17 tracks that have, until now, never formally been released before.

The live show was recorded but dashed days before its planned release date in 1998. Now, fans can buy the black double vinyl and CD as part of Record Store Day later this year on April 222.

The 1998 show was originally broadcast live on radio and the internet and has been bootlegged by many fans. It was later set to be a promo album for fans who bought the Pearl Jam documentary Single Video Theory at—’90s flashback—Best Buy. But at the 11th hour, Epic Records killed those plans. Strangely, the company then destroyed some 50,000 CD copies.

Give Way is named after the Australian version of the American “yield” sign. Pearl Jam, of course, named their LP, which dropped in 1998, Yield. Give Way includes songs like “State of Love and Trust,” “Immortality” and more.

The full show included 25 songs but eight were cut from the final project. The tour also marked drummer Jack Irons’ last with the band. He was later replaced by drummer Matt Cameron, who is still with the band. Cameron also drummed with Soundgarden prior to getting picked up by Pearl Jam.

Check out the tracklist for the new live LP below.

Pearl Jam’s Give Way tracklisting:

“Release”

“Brain of J.”

“Animal”

“Faithfull”

“In My Tree”

“I Got ID”

“Corduroy”

“Even Flow”

“Spin the Black Circle”

“Given To Fly”

“Hail, Hail”

“MFC”

“State of Love and Trust”

“Do The Evolution”

“Alive”

“Black”

“Immortality”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage