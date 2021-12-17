New Song Friday! Check Out New Tunes From Cat Power, IDLES, FINNEAS, Pom Pom Squad, and More

Hello and welcome back to our continuing series where we showcase some of our new favorite songs released this week (and today!). So, without further ado, let’s check out some great new tracks (and music videos) from IDLES, Band of Horses, Cat Power, FINNEAS, and much more.

1. IDLES released a new music video for their song “When The Lights Come On” from their 2021 record, CRAWLER. The vid is a nod to the origin story of the album: a frightening experience with a cyclist. Check out IDLES’ signature heft in the work below.

2. Dreamy indie group Band of Horses released a new video for their single, “In Need of Repair,” a few days ago (Band announced the pushed release of their new LP to March 4). Check out the soul-swaying song below.

3. Atlanta-based rapper Pap Chanel released a new single and accompanying music video, “Whoa Dere,” from her latest record, Pretty and Paid 2.0, which features the artist’s signature wordplay and snarl. It also features some good advice: beware who you hitch your wagon to. Check out the work below.

4. Emotive rocker Dashboard Confessional released a new single and music video for his song, “Here’s To Moving On.” The new song is a breeze underneath heavy feet. It also portends the artist’s new LP in 2022. Check it out below.

5. Cat Power is set to release a new record, Covers, in 2022. One of the songs Cat Power covers on the new LP is “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Billie Holiday, one of the artists she grew up listening to. Check out the heartfelt song from the artist who is in a genre of music unto herself below.

6. FINNEAS released a new video for his single “Only A Lifetime.” The track swoons and features a delightful appearance by his family at the end, including his Grammy Award-winning sister, Billie Eilish. Check out FINNEAS’ gripping singing voice below.

7. Earlier this week, Pom Pom Squad released a cover of Nada Surf’s song, “Popular.” The new cover features a shoe-gaze feel and a biting vocal delivery. It also prepares you for being rejected, should your crush not return your love.

8. Earlier this week, Waxahatchee announced that she is producing the original soundtrack to the new Apple+ series, El Deafo, which is based on The New York Times best-seller of the same name. Waxahatchee also shared the debut uplifting single from the series, “Tomorrow,” which you can see below.

9. Nell and The Flaming Lips have released a new music video for their cover of Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand.” The song is from the unlikely collaboration’s new LP, Where The Viaduct Looms, which came out in November. Check out the new vid below from the longtime Oklahoma-born band and the 14-year-old lead singer, Nell Smith.

10. Today, Beverly Glenn-Copeland Released the record Keyboard Fantasies Remixed, which features artists like Ana Roxanne, Bon Iver, Flock of Dimes, and more. Here, we wanted to share one of the tracks, Ever New, which has been reworked by Bon Iver and Flock Of Dimes, below.

11. Today, Chuck Berry’s posthumous live album has been released, Live From Blueberry Hill. Check out the entire record here below.

12. She & Him, which is comprised of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, played the classic Irving Berlin song, “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week. And we just wanted to share it here because it’s delightful.

Photo of Cat Power by Mario Sorrenti