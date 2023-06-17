New Song Saturday! Hear New Songs from Kesha, Fleet Foxes, Molly Tuttle and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 14 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 14 songs for you today.

1. Kesha

With the recent release of her new LP, Gag Order, Kesha dropped a new music video for the single, “Only Love Can Save Us Now.” Check out the vein-pulsing work from Kesha, who will be hitting the road this fall to go on tour.

2. Fleet Foxes

As the harmonious group kicks off its tour this week, the band dropped two new songs—live covers of The Strokes’ “Under Control (feat. Uwade)” and Joni Mitchell’s “Hejira (feat. Daniel Rossen and Greg Pecknold).” Both are exclusively available via Bandcamp here and here. And below, here’s a live version of one of the songs.

3. Greta Van Fleet

With a new album, Starcatcher, set for a July 21 release, the Michigan-born rock band Greta Van Fleet has dropped its latest work this week, a live video for their new song, “Farewell For Now.” Check out the offering from the popular group below.

4. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway shared their latest music video for the single “Next Rodeo.” The Americana group’s new album, City of Gold, is out on July 21. Check out their newest release, which resembles a Wes Anderson movie, below.

5. Chief Adjuah

The fantastic trumpet player and songwriter Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) has announced his forthcoming new album, Bark Out Thunder Roll Out Lightning, which is out July 28. And with the news, he has shared his latest single, “Xodocan Iko – Hu Na Ney.”

6. Blind Boys of Alabama

Gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama have announced their next album, the first in six years, Echoes Of The South, which is out August 24. With the news, the group shared their latest track, “Friendship.” The song, which you can check out below, is an ode to heartstrings.

7. Peter Cincotti

Peter Cincotti’s new song, “Ghost of My Father,” comes just ahead of Father’s Day. The song is about losing his father when he was just 13 years old. The song tells the story of his loss, and the ghost of his father. Check it out below.

8. Suki Waterhouse and Belle And Sebastian

The latest release from the famed Sub Pop Singles Club, Suki Waterhouse and Belle and Sebastian, have collaborated on a new track, “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility.” The offering is a catchy pop hit, bright and thoughtful. Check it out below.

9. COBRAH

The daring electro-pop artist released her latest single and accompanying music video for the NSFW song “Suck.” It’s mesmerizing beyond (and because of) its salacious nature. Check out the catchy, eyebrow-raising possible pop classic below.

10. IDK

Rapper IDK shared his newest single, the song “Win,” from the Apple TV+ new television series Swagger, which is set to premiere its second season on June 23. Check out the new offering from the talented lyricist below.

11. Doja Cat

The versatile pop star Doja Cat released her newest single and accompanying music video for the track “Attention.” Check out the experimental, vocally-driven hip-hop offering from the compelling artist below.

12. Norah Jones

The smokey-voiced multi-time Grammy Award-winning jazz singer, Norah Jones, released her latest single “Can You Believe” ahead of a new summer European tour. Check out the new offering from the acclaimed artist below.

13. Steve Aoki and Ángela Aguilar

Steve Aoki and Ángela Aguilar teamed up for a new single out this week, “Invítame A Un Café.” Check out the awe-inspiring, enlivening song from the internationally acclaimed artists below.

14. Niall Horan

Uber-popular Irish folk singer Niall Horan, known these days for his work as a coach on the popular NBC singing competition show The Voice, released a new live video for his single “You Could Start A Cult.” Check it out below.

Photo by Zach Pigg and Chelsea Rochelle