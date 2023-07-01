New Song Saturday! Hear the Newest Songs from Tanya Tucker, Netta, Molly Tuttle, Lukas Nelson and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 22 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 22 songs for you today.

1. Tanya Tucker

Country music legend Tanya Tucker released her latest music video for the emotive song, “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?).” Dedicated to the memory of the late Larry Mahan, a professional rodeo cowboy who won six all-around world championships, the video is below.

2. Greta Van Fleet

Rocking Michigan-born family band Greta Van Fleet released its latest song and music video for the track, “The Falling Sky.” The band’s new album, Starcatcher, is set to drop later this summer on July 21. Ahead of that check out the new offering below.

3. Blonde Redhead

The beloved dreamy rock group Blonde Redhead shared their newest single this week, “Melody Experiment.” The song, which sounds like a melody hovering on the wings of the breeze, is the latest from the group, which will release its new album, Sit Down for Dinner, on September 29. Check out the new single below.

4. R.E.M.

Rock legends R.E.M. partnered with the channel FX and its hit show The Bear for a new music video for the band’s song, “Strange Currencies (Remix).” The video combines footage from R.E.M.’s Road Movie (documenting their 1995 tour) with exclusive clips and behind-the-scenes footage from The Bear’s second season, which premiered June 22 on Hulu. Check it all out below.

5. Terrace Martin

Influential neo-jazz artist Terrace Martin, who rose to fame thanks in part to his work with Kendrick Lamar and who is known today for his work in the super-group Dinner Party, released his latest solo single, “Degnan Dreams (feat. Keyon Harrold, Justin Tyson & Dominique Sanders),” ahead of his new album, Fine Tune, also out this week. Check out the stunning new work below.

6. High Pulp

Another neo-jazz outfit—High Pulp—released its latest single this week, “Unified Dakotas (feat. Jeff Parker).” The floaty, meandering song is the perfect thing to inspire in the morning light. Check out the new track from the forthcoming album, Days in the Desert, out July 28, below.

7. Mason Lowe

Pacific Northwest-based indie rock artist Mason Lowe recently released his latest EP, Morning People, on On Killroom Records. The record includes the stand-out track, “Hanging Around.” The music video for the sticky song features a band in a van and a catchy chorus. Check it out below.

8. Netta

International singing star Netta released her latest track and accompanying music video this week for the song, “Everything.” Check out the newest work from the songwriter and performer, who has a new tour starting September 1, below.

9. The Milk Carton Kids

The Grammy-nominated songwriting duo The Milk Carton Kids joined with fellow Grammy-nominated artist Garrison Starr for a cover of the latter’s track, “Fireworks.” Check out the stirring offering from the musicians below.

10. Jonah Tolchin

The skillful blues-rock artist Jonah Tolchin will release his forthcoming new album, Dockside, on October 20. With that news comes the release of Tolchin’s new single, “Searching For My Soul,” which is out this week. Check out the new song below.

11. Smashing Pumpkins

This week, iconic ’90s rock group the Smashing Pumpkins shared their latest music video for the track, “Spellbinding.” The band, which kicks off a new tour on July 28, recently dropped their latest acclaimed trilogy album, ATUM. Check out the new work below.

12. Niall Horan

Beloved Irish songwriter and performer (and coach on the NBC singing competition show, The Voice), Niall Horan recently released a new acoustic video for the song, “Meltdown,” in conjunction with Vevo. Check out the moving new offering from Horan below.

13. Lukas Nelson

The Grammy Award-winning artist (and son of Willie), Lukas Nelson, released his latest music video for the song, “Alcohallelujah.” The track, recorded with his band Promise of the Real, comes ahead of Nelson’s new LP, Sticks and Stones, which is out July 14. Check the new music below.

14. Molly Tuttle

One of the most skilled guitar players on Earth, Molly Tuttle released her latest single this week with her band Golden Highways. The new track, “San Joaquin,” comes ahead of Tuttle’s new LP, City of Gold, out July 21. Check it out below.

15. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Acclaimed indie artist Beverly Glenn-Copeland is set to release his new album, The Ones Ahead, on July 28. The new work is his first studio LP in nearly two decades. To celebrate the LP, Glenn-Copeland shared his latest track this week, “Stand Anthem,” which you can check out below.

16. Charli XCX

Charli XCX—the pop star who catches eyes like metal beads with her magnetic charisma—released her latest single this week, “Speed Drive,” from the soundtrack for the upcoming summer blockbuster film, Barbie. Check out the new pop hit below.

17. Jorja Smith

Compelling singer Jorja Smith released her latest track, “Little Things x Gypsy Woman (L BEATS MASHIP),” this week ahead of her new album, Falling or Flying, which is out September 29. Check out the new work from the standout singer and songwriter below.

18. Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah

The acclaimed New Orleans-based brass musician released his latest single this week, “Blood Calls Blood.” The new track, which you can check out below, comes ahead of the artist’s new album, Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning, which is out July 28.

19. Cory Wong

The great guitar player Cory Wong released a new single and accompanying music video this week in collaboration with the legendary jam band O.A.R. Check out Wong’s new track, “Hiding on the Moon (Feat. O.A.R.),” below and enjoy all the good vibes.

20. Madison Beer

The platinum-selling artist Madison Beer teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Timbaland this week for a remix of her latest single, “Home To Another One.” The legendary producer Timbaland offers his fresh perspective on the summer anthem. Check it out below.

21. John Oates

Hall of Fame songwriter and performer John Oates released his latest single this week, “Too Late To Break Your Fall.” The new song is the sixth in a string of stand-alone singles from the iconic Hall & Oates member. Check out the catchy blues offering below, along with a new music video.

22. Southall

Country rockers Southall released a new single this week, “Scared Money,” which is all about living the life you want. As in scared money don’t make none. With a pleasant, Tom Petty-esque vocal melody and a driving beat, the track unrolls like a fortune from a cookie.

Photo: Derrek Kupish / Courtesy of Adkins PR