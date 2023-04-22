New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Noel Gallagher, The Rolling Stones, Bebe Rexha and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 22 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 22 songs for you today.

1. Valerie June and Bill Frisell

Valerie June and Bill Frisell released a new collaboration, a recording of Doc Watson’s meandering song “Handsome Molly.” The offering is featured on the new Watson tribute album, I Am A Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100, which is set to drop on April 28.

2. Noel Gallagher

The former Oasis member released the title track “Council Skies” from his upcoming album with his group, the High Flying Birds. Check out the song and accompanying music video for the longing number from the Brit Pop star below.

3. beabadoobee

Currently on tour with none other than Taylor Swift, bedroom pop star beabadoobee released a new rendition of her single “Glue Song,” which features another indie-pop star, Clairo. Check out the symphonic, acoustic-driven pop song below.

4. Bebe Rexha

Speaking of pop stars, Bebe Rexha recently got together with the Dogfather himself, Snoop Dogg for a “stoner anthem” just in time for 4/20. Along with the single, Rexha released a new animated video and a stoner online space that includes games and details of her new album, out April 28.

5. Sufjan Stevens

Acclaimed cerebral artist Sufjan Stevens has announced a new album, Reflections, which is a studio recording of his score for the ballet by choreographer Justin Peck, performed by pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick. To celebrate the news Stevens released the new single “Ekstasis,” which you can hear in all its piano-driven glory.

6. Brandy Clark

Acclaimed Americana star songwriter and performer Brandy Clark released her latest single and music video for the track “Buried.” The new somber exquisite song portends Clark’s next album. The self-titled work, which is produced by Brandi Carlile, drops on May 19.

7. The Rolling Stones

Back in the day, music videos were called “promotional films.” And the British-born band, The Rolling Stones, just released an updated version of their single “Child of the Moon.” Check out the 4K-restored black-and-white music video from the rockers below.

8. Killer Mike featuring El-P

The stalwart Atlanta rapper released a new single this week, “Don’t Let The Devil In,” to go along with the announcement of a new album, MICHAEL. The new track also features Mike’s Run The Jewels partner, rapper EL-P, along with the artist thankugoodsir.

9. Vic Mensa featuring Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy

The Chicago-born rapper released a new track, “$wish,” which features big-name lyricists Chance the Rapper, also from Chicago, and G-Eazy. Check out the offering from the acclaimed rappers below.

10. Duane Betts

The son of legendary guitarist Dickey Betts, Duane, has announced his debut solo album, Wild & Precious Life. The new work, which is due out July 14, is heralded by Duane’s new single, “Waiting On A Song.” The record was recorded at Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ Swamp Raga Studio.

11. Natalie Merchant

Beloved songwriter and performer Natalie Merchant released her newest music video for the song, “Big Girls.” The song also features singer Abena Koomson-Davis of The Resistance Revival Chorus. And it comes from Merchant’s new album, Keep Your Courage, which is out now.

12. Planets in the Ocean

The new Seattle-born rock group led by local legend Robb Benson released its latest EP, Perspective. With it came the reflective, emotive track, “Darla’s Song.” Check out Benson’s divine singing voice below.

13. Kali Uchis

From Kali Uchis’ new album, Red Moon In Venus, the track, “Moonlight,” is a sticky soulful pop song from the artist who knows how to grab eyes and ears. Check out the proof in the latest music video from the Coachella performer below.

14. Ivan & Alyosha

The Pacific Northwest Americana rock group released their latest single “Everything To Me.” The heartfelt acoustic track showcases the band’s signature passion and love of language. Check out the new song from the group below.

15. Windser

You may have seen Windser in the recent “Maniac” music video with Macklemore, but either way, the bright-voiced singer announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, Panoramic Sessions. With that, he also shared an acoustic version of his new single, “Memory,” which you can check out below.

16. Joy Oladokun

Compelling songwriter and performer Joy Oladokun released her latest single, the lively “Taking Things For Granted.” The artist’s next album, Proof of Life, is out on April 28.

17. Track45

Country music sibling trio Track45 released its latest song, “Last Man In Tennessee.” The new acoustic-driven song packs a punch like a shot of sawdust and whiskey. Check out the foot-stomper below.

18. Gifted Gab

One of the best rhymers to come out of the Pacific Northwest, Gifted Gab, has collaborated with the likes of Method Man and Atmosphere. She is also one-half of the beloved duo Blimes and Gab, with Blimes Brixton. Gab released her latest solo album, which includes the reflective song “Thank G.”

19. Loren Allred

The new single, “I Hear Your Voice,” from Loren Allred dropped this week. The artist, who rose to fame with her hit “Never Enough,” has collaborated with Michael Buble and David Foster. Check out the stirring new music video for the single below. The work comes from Allred’s new EP of the same name.

20. Moonalice

The Bay Area band released a new harmony-driven, 4/20-inspired song known as the cult stoner singalong anthem from Grammy-winning band Asleep at the Wheel. That band’s founder and vocalist Ray Benson joined Moonalice on their new version, which you can groove out to below.

21. Lil Jon featuring E-40

The bombastic producer and vocalist Lil Jon shared his newest single, “What We On,” featuring the likes of E-40, P-Lo, and Daboii. Check out the new song and the accompanying music video below from the WHAT?! artist.

22. John Oates

One-half of the duo Hall & Oates, John Oates released a cover of the classic Louis Armstrong song “What A Wonderful World.” Check out the up-tempo tear-jerker below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Gettyimages.com