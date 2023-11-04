New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Baby Tate, Alice Cooper, Pussy Riot and More!

There is nothing more satisfying than pairing your weekend activities with some brand-new music. This week’s list will help you ramp up for the holiday season with new Christmas singles from WAR and Brandy. Also gracing New Song Saturday are rock legends Alice Cooper and Derek Smalls as well as the burgeoning rapper, Baby Tate.

Here are 10 new songs we think you should listen to today.

Four-time Grammy-nominated Americana artist Allison Russell released her latest music video this week for her single, “Demons.” Russell’s latest LP, The Returner, is a stunning offering, vulnerable, truth-telling, and musically sophisticated. Check out the latest example of that below.

The iconic Russian-born political group Pussy Riot released their latest work this week, the anti-war song and accompanying music video for the track, “Swan Lake.” This is as their home country appallingly continues its war against Ukraine and as other wars have broken out over the globe. Check out the new musical offering here below.

Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls is set to release his new deluxe version of the 2018 LP, Smalls Change—Meditations Upon Aging. With that news, Smalls shared the new music video for his hard-hitting, hard-rocking song, “Hell Toupee,” which you can check out below.

The legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper released his latest music video this week for the song, “Dead Don’t Dance.” The new work comes from his latest LP, Road, which the songwriter and performer dropped earlier this year. Check out the new video below.

Burgeoning rapper Baby Tate released her latest music video for the new single, “Jersey,” this week. The new work comes from the sharp-tongued Tate’s new EP, Baby Tate Presents—Sexploration: The Musical, which she released last week. Check out the new offering from the standout unabashed lyricist below.

JasonMartin, formerly Problem, released his newest single this week with DJ Quik and featuring Childish Gambino. The new offering, “More Dollars More Sense 1994,” comes from the lyricist’s forthcoming new album, A Compton Story PT. 1, which is also out now. Check out the new music video below.

Iconic Minnesota-born rap duo Atmosphere shared their latest single and accompanying music video this week for the track, “Traveling Forever.” The new release comes ahead of the group’s new record, Talk Talk EP, which is out December 1. Check out the new song and video below.

Iconic R&B singer Brandy released a titillating new holiday song this week, “Christmas Party For Two,” via Motown Records. The vocally-impressive song comes just in time for the delightful ramp-up to the holidays. Listen to the groove below.

The beloved songwriter and performer Jewel released a never-before-heard demo of the song “Gloria” this week. The new track comes ahead of the 25th anniversary edition of her sophomore LP, Spirit, which is out November 17. Check out the spirited offering below.

The classic rock band WAR released its newest single, “(Yes It’s) Christmas” this week and it’s just in time for the holidays. Check out the funky, jingle bell-inspired track from the Southern California-born artists below. Season’s greetings!

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe/Fantasy Records