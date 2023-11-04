8 Not-to-Miss Farewell Tours in 2023-2024

This year has already marked the end of the road—literally—with several artists closing out their careers on farewell tours. In July, Elton John bid adieu to live performances with a final show in Stockholm, Sweden. That month also saw Dead & Company, formed in 2015 with John Mayer and Grateful Dead guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, and drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, play their final show.

Videos by American Songwriter

While George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic have been on their unending Funk of It! Final Tour?!? after more than 45 years of touring together, The B-52s added a series of Las Vegas residency dates on to their final outing in 2024.

Billy Joel revealed his final residency show at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on July 25, 2024, which marks Joel’s 104th show there since he launched the residency in 2014.

Here’s a list of more not-to-miss farewell tours running through 2023 with some continuing on into 2024.

1. Foreigner

Foreigner‘s The Historic Farewell Tour, featuring special guest Loverboy. Throughout their final tour, the band will invite choirs to open the shows with an a cappella performance of classic rock songs.

“The time has come,” said singer Kelly Hansen in a statement. “We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve.”

Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Foreigner 2023 Tour / Feels Like the Last Time 2024 Las Vegas Residency:

2023

November 4 – New Buffalo, MI – Silver Creek Event Center

November 7 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

November 10 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget

November 11 – Biloxi, MS – IP Casino Resort and Spa

November 13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC

November 14 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Perf. Arts

November 17 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

November 18 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

2024



March 06 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre Mobile

March 10 – Key West, FL – Coffee Butler Amphitheater

March 12 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 13 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B Mann Perf. Arts Hall

March 22-23, 27, 29-30 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

April 3, 5-6 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

October 25-26, 30 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

November 1-2, 6, 8-9 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

2. Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton kicked off his Never Say Never Tour on June 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has extended it through December.

The tour marks Frampton’s first run of live shows since revealing his diagnosis of degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, which affects muscle function, in 2019.

Peter Frampton 2023 Tour Dates:

November 11 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock

November 13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live, Moody Theater

November 15 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

November 17 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live

November 18 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino

November 20 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

November 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 7 — New York, NY @ Skirball Center for Performing Arts

3. DEVO

DEVO is steadily winding down its Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution Farewell Tour is currently set to conclude at the Good Things Festival in Melbourne, Australia in December, but an official, final Devo concert may be revealed at a later date.

Though Devo’s touring days will come to an end, there’s a Devo documentary in production, which will trace the early beginnings of the group through archival footage and interviews, from the band’s beginnings through their 1980 breakout hit “Whip It,” and on through the present.

DEVO recently their vinyl box set, Art Devo 1973-1977, featuring original demos, basement recordings, and rare live audio from the band’s archive, along with personal artwork, and photographs, and words by the band’s Gerald Casale and Mark Mothersbaugh.

2023

November 7, Seattle, WA

November 8, Portland, OR

November 11, Del Mar, CA

November 14, San Francisco, CA

November 16, Los Angeles, CA

November 18, Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves

December 1-3 Melbourne, Australia – Good Things Festival

4. Candlebox

Candlebox timed their retirement to the 30th anniversary of the band’s eponymous 1993 debut album. For their final tour, Candlebox took 3 Doors Down along for the ride on their The Long Goodbye Tour, which concludes in the U.S. in December with two dates in Texas and will continue with a handful of dates in Australia in January 2024.

The band’s tour has featured a setlist spanning its eight albums, including their final The Long Goodbye, released in 2023. The band also released their documentary, Far Behind: The Candlebox Story in 2022.

2023

December 1 – Hate Spot, Cedar Wood, Texas

December 2 – Lava Cantina – The Colony, Texas

2024 (Australia)

January 10 – The Triffid – Brisbane

January 12 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney

January 13 – Corner Hotel Richmond – Melbourne

January 14 – Lion Arts Factory – Adelaide

5. Mr. Big

Mr. Big reunited for one last goodbye in 2023. During their final tour, the band will perform their 1991 album, Lean into It—including their hit ballad “To Be With You”—in its entirety.

Comprised of vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Pat Torpey, the band first split in 2002. The group later reunited in 2008 and released What If… in 2010, followed by The Stories We Could Tell in 2014, and Defying Gravity in 2017.

In 2018, Torpey died in 2018 from complications with Parkinson’s disease and will be replaced by Nick D’Virgilio of Spock’s Beard during the final tour.

