The Los Angeles-born rock band Rage Against the Machine is one of the most impactful, hard-pounding groups ever. Fronted by unabashed lyricist Zack de la Rocha and backed by innovative guitarist Tom Morello, the group was a lightning bolt.

Part of the story of the group is its mystery, combined with the fact that the members spent many years not writing new music or performing, for various reasons. And while the group is active today, even recent tours have endured unplanned stops and starts.

So to get new music from Rage within our own timeframe, we asked ChatGPT to write a song in the style of Rage Against the Machine. Below, is what the AI bots created.

“A Fury”

(Verse 1)

In the heart of the city where the chaos begins,

A system rigged against us, it’s time to break in.

They keep us in cages, but we’ll tear down the bars,

Rising up with a fury, a multitude of stars.

They profit from our pain, while we’re scraping for change,

In this world of illusion, it’s time to rearrange.

The power’s in the people, the strength in our might,

Gonna rise up, unite, and we’ll stand and we’ll fight.

(Chorus)

This is the time to ignite the machine,

Break the chains, let freedom reign.

We won’t be silenced, we won’t be unseen,

Rage against the machine, break the chains!

(Verse 2)

They’re playing with our lives, like a cruel game of dice,

But we’ll roll our own numbers, ’cause we’re paying the price.

Their greed knows no bounds, as they tighten the screws,

But together we’re a force, and there’s nothing to lose.

They watch from their towers, with a cynical grin,

But they can’t stop the fire that’s burning within.

The streets are our battleground, we won’t back down,

As we rise up in anger, we’ll tear this town.

(Chorus)

This is the time to ignite the machine,

Break the chains, let freedom reign.

We won’t be silenced, we won’t be unseen,

Rage against the machine, break the chains!

(Bridge)

The voice of the people, a roar in the night,

We won’t be silenced, we’ll stand up and fight.

The system’s corrupt, but we won’t be confined,

Rage against the machine, it’s our time to shine.

(Verse 3)

They say we’re just dreamers, with our heads in the clouds,

But we’re the ones who’ll make the corrupt system bow.

Our voices like thunder, they can’t stifle our sound,

As we march to the rhythm of freedom unbound.

They may try to divide us, but we’ll stand as one,

In the face of oppression, we won’t be undone.

So join in this battle, take a stand, make a choice,

With the power of our voices, we’ll rise, we’ll rejoice.

(Chorus)

This is the time to ignite the machine,

Break the chains, let freedom reign.

We won’t be silenced, we won’t be unseen,

Rage against the machine, break the chains!

(Outro)

In the spirit of rebellion, we will always remain,

Rage against the machine, break the chains!

With unity and purpose, we’ll break free from their reign,

Rage against the machine, break the chains!

Final Thoughts

Call us cynical, but we’re a little surprised that ChatGPT could go this hard. The first stanza gets right to it, to both the sense of aggression and the reasons behind it. We didn’t necessarily think that a machine would channel Rage Against the Machine this well, but here we are. With hope, the band will release more new music—it would be a welcomed sight since their last LP, Renegades, dropped in 2000. But until then, at least we have the above to keep us occupied.

