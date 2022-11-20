New Song Sunday! Hear New Tracks from the Linda Lindas, the Bacon Brothers, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie, and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 18 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 18 songs for you today.

1. The Linda Lindas

The Linda Lindas released a new holiday track, “Groovy Xmas,” about Santa’s journey bringing presents to young people all over the world. Bringing a pleasant-yet-punk-rock feeling to tune, the track marks yet another hit from the high school-aged band members.

2. The Bacon Brothers

The duo comprised of Kevin and Michael Bacon partnered with SixDegrees.org and the Philadelphia youth organization Rock to the Future to record a new track, “Philly Thing.” Says Kevin, “I wrote this song about our hometown of Philadelphia, and we wanted to give back in some way, so we connected my charity, SixDegrees.Org, with Rock to the Future, and it was a perfect marriage.” Sixth-grader Naheim Gaymon-Hill wrote a rap that he contributed to the track.

3. Saweetie

Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie released her new project, The Single Life, earlier this week. With it came the track, “Don’t Say Nothin’,” a song about keeping one’s mouth quiet after a sultry tryst. For someone who is often on the lips of strangers, the track speaks to Saweetie’s desire to keep her personal life on the down low.

4. Phoebe Bridgers

Standout rocker Phoebe Bridgers released her new holiday track, a cover of The Handsome Family’s song, “So Much Wine.” The song is a down-tempo acoustic-driven offering that showcases Bridgers’ beautiful, lilting voice.

5. Soccer Mommy

The artist who rose to fame making bedroom pop songs released her latest music video for the single, “Feel It All The Time.” The emotive, pensive track is catchy, and bright and features the artist’s hooky voice that’s helped to make her a popular name in today’s jam-packed landscape.

6. Old Crow Medicine Show

Adding another delightful holiday tune to the collection of new offerings this year, Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show released their new single, “Trim This Tree.” It’s all about celebrating the season in Nashville, a little honky-tonk mixed with lit-up Christmas trees.

7. Pink Martini

Lush PNW group Pink Martini released a collaboration with legendary Portland, Oregon-based drag queen, Darcelle XV. Pink Martini rose to popularity in the Pacific Northwest and enjoyed a bump of attention earlier with the spotlight on the group’s featured vocalist Jimmie Herrod, who starred on America’s Got Talent.

8. Carly Simon

Carly Simon shared a version of the song “We Have No Secrets” from her forthcoming album, Live at Grand Central, a legendary surprise concert that is being released on audio and Blu-ray for the first time on January 27. Check out the jazzy rediscovered tune below.

9. K.Flay

The sharp-toothed lyricist released her latest single “It’s Been So Long” earlier this week. Flay, who recently let fans know she went deaf in one ear after contracting an ear infection, has been fighting in the face of difficulty. And her latest song is a dance-inspired rollick full of positivity from an artist we love.

10. Kimbra

Coming off the release of her latest single, “Save Me,” award-winning artist Kimbra released her new single, “Replay!” Check out the frantic frenetic track below from the artist who also has a new album, A Reckoning, coming out early next year on January 27. And check out our interview with Kimbra HERE.

11. Lyrics Born

Acclaimed Bay Area-based rapper, Lyrics Born, released his latest single, “Alligator Boots.” The song is featured on his newest album, the recently released, Vision Board. Check out the shoulder-shaking single below.

12. Andy Shauf

Andy Shauf recently announced a new album, Norm, set to drop in February next year. With it, the artist released his latest single “Wasted On You.” The sticky pop truck is imbued with R&B cadences and dreamy textures. At first listen, it’s a love song. But it’s also a track that grapples with death and the legacies left behind in its wake.

13. Kurt Vile

Earlier this week, Kurt Vile shared a cover of the Bob Dylan 2009 holiday track “Must Be Santa.” In his rendition, Vile also includes backup vocals from his two daughters. The new single is out as part of Spotify Holiday Collections. Fans can check out the new family Christmas track below.

14. Babyface

The acclaimed songwriter and performer released a new single, “Spend It,” featuring Blxst & Nija. The Detroit artist’s new single comes on the heels of his recent release, “Nice Guy,” which portends a new album on the way. “Spend It” is all about living in luxury and spending the money you have because you can’t take it with you.

15. Codefendants

Fat Mike of NOFX revealed recently that his punk band will come to a conclusion next year in 2023. But he has a new project underway: Codefendants, what he calls a “genre-fluid musical collective.” With that, Mike has released two new Codefendants songs, including “Suicide By Pigs” and “Abscessed.” Check out “Suicide By Pigs” below.

16. Sam Smith

The golden-voiced singer shared their latest holiday single “Night Before Christmas.” As one might expect, Smith shines on the new single. It’s the perfect track to listen to with a hot cup of cocoa as the snow is falling. Check it out below.

17. Sharon Van Etten

Beloved rocker Sharon Van Etten released the deluxe edition of her album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, and with it, Van Eaten released a new lyric video for the nightmarish song, “When I Die,” which you can check out in all its melodic, noir dreamy splendor below.

18. Cautious Clay

The skilled singer released a new EP, Thin Ice on the Cake, which includes the new song “Lip Service.” It’s hard to imagine a better singing voice than the one Clay boasts. It’s brittle yet as crisp as a silver rain.

Photo courtesy Devious Planet