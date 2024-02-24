New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Rhiannon Giddens, Norah Jones, Dave Matthews Band and More!

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Norah Jones, Saweetie, MGMT, Rhiannon Giddens, Hurray for the Riff Raff and more!

“Pretty Bird,” Dave Matthews Band

The beloved jam band released its latest single this week, the acoustic-driven and lovely song, “Pretty Bird.” On the track, Dave Matthews’ voice soars like one in the breeze. Emotive and evocative, check out the new Dave Matthews Band single song here below.

“Alone Together,” Gary Clark Jr.

Texas-based rocker Gary Clark Jr. released his latest single and accompanying music video this week for the song, “Alone Together.” The new smoothed out song comes ahead of Clark’s forthcoming new LP, JPEG RAW, which is set to drop on March 22. Check it out here below.

“Midnight Blue,” Melissa Manchester and Dolly Parton

With their powers combined! Yes, Melissa Manchester and Dolly Parton joined forces for a rendition of Manchester’s song, “Midnight Blue,” which is fro Manchester’s new studio album, RE:VIEW. Check out the lilting and lovely duet from the two icons here below.

“Staring at the Wall,” Norah Jones

This week, star blues songwriter and singer Norah Jones shared her latest single, “Staring at the Wall,” which is from her forthcoming her LP, Visions. That album is out later this year on March 8 from Blue Note Records. Check out the new track and accompanying music video here below.

“The Ballad of Sally Anne,” Rhiannon Giddens

Is there anyone having a better month than Rhiannon Giddens? The songwriter and performer recently collaborated with Beyoncé and their song, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” on which Giddens plays banjo, just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. To follow that up, Giddens has released her latest single, a rendition of “The Ballad of Sally Anne,” which is from the forthcoming LP, My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall, which is out April 12. Check it out here below.

“Drown,” Justin Timberlake

Pop star Justin Timberlake released his latest single this week. That new song, “Drown,” comes along with the news of a new European tour from the artist, which begins later this spring in April. As you peruse those dates, check out his latest musical offering here below.

“Richtivities,” Saweetie

Fresh off her song in celebration of the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year, “Do It For The Bay,” the Icy Girl herself, Saweetie, shared her latest single this week, “Richtivities.” Fans can check out the biting new track from the glinting artist here below.

“Shotta Flow 7,” NLE Choppa

Multi-platinum rapper NLE Choppa shared his latest song this week, which comes as part of his Shotta Flow series. Check out the Memphis, Tennessee-born artist’s new track, “Shotta Flow 7,” which features Lil Mabu, here below. Try to keep up with the quick flow!

“Lovin’ in My Baby’s Eyes,” Taj Mahal

The iconic blues songwriter and performer Taj Mahal shared his latest release this week, a new live rendition of the song, “Lovin’ In My Baby’s Eyes,” which he performed with his sextet. Check out the new offering, which comes from his forthcoming live LP, Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa, which is out March 8, here below.

“That Ledge,” Travis Thompson

Rising Seattle-based rapper Travis Thompson released his latest single this week, “That Ledge.” Check out the latest single from the quick-witted artist, who fans also know from cameos on the popular TV show, Reservation Dogs, here below.

“Dancing in Babylon,” MGMT

Big name rock band MGMT shared their latest offering this week ahead of their new album, Loss Of Life, which is also out now. Check out the new track and accompanying music video for the song, “Dancing in Babylon,” which features Christine and the Queens, here below.

“May Ninth,” Khruangbin

This band seems to get more and more popular with each day. This week, Khruangbin shared their latest single, “May Ninth,” with an accompanying animated music video. Check out the cerebral track from the talented band from the forthcoming album, A La Sala, out April 5 here below.

“Aurora Borealis Remix,” The Veldt

Groundbreaking shoegaze band The Veldt shared their latest offering this week, “Aurora Borealis Remix,” which is the B-side to their “Aurora Borealis” 7-inch single. Formed in North Carolina in the 1980s, check out the latest from the genre-defining standout group here below.

“Hawkmoon,” Hurray for the Riff Raff

This week, Hurray for the Riff Raff shared its latest single and accompanying music video for the new track, “Hawkmoon.” The sticky new work comes as part of the band’s new album, The Past Is Still Alive, which is also out now. Check out the new song, which is an ode to an old friend, Miss Jonathan, here below.

“Beg Your Parton,” The Kentucky Gentlemen

Country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen released their upbeat new single, an homage to the queen of country, herself, Dolly Parton, which the group calls, “Beg Your Parton.” Check out the head-bobbing new single from the compelling twin brothers Brandon and Derek Campbell here below.

“All The Same,” Julian Casablancas & The Voidz

Beloved rocker Julian Casablancas is back with his newest single this week, a track from his new group Julian Casablancas & The Voidz. The new song, “All The Same,” is a genre-bending catchy offering that’s part dance song and part emotional display. Check it out here below.

“You Make Me Sick! (Dora Jar Remix),” Ashnikko

Ashnikko and Dora Jar collaborated on a new remix of the former’s hit single, “You Make Me Sick!,” which they released this week. Check out the new acoustic-driven head-bobber from the sharp-tongued Ashnikko here below.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of Shore Fire Media