‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Runs Into Technical Issues, Cuts Off Lainey Wilson’s Performance

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash kicked off with a bang tonight, complete with an opening performance from Lainey Wilson. Dwight Yoakam also hit the stage, along with Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Keith Urban. However, when Wilson hit the stage again for a stunning performance of “Wild Horses” and “Wildflowers”, viewers at home were surprised to see the performance get cut short.
A series of commercials appeared, cutting off Wilson’s performance. Then, after the commercials wrapped, an episode of the legal drama Matlock began to play. From there, another series of commercials began to play.
Viewers on social media, of course, were not particularly happy about the interruption.
Eventually, the show kicked on again, opening with a performance from Gretchen Wilson. The night’s host, Bert Kreischer, noted that they “lost power” in Nashville, but everything should continue to go smoothly for the rest of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
