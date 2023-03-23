Landon Parker Relives Wedding Day in “Your Baby Girl” Video

Country singer/songwriter Landon Parker takes us inside his wedding day with his latest single “Your Baby Girl.”

Parker gets sentimental, but not from the viewpoint of a groom. He instead takes on the perspective of the father of the bride.

I know you watched her take her first breath, her first steps, he sings in the tear-jerking chorus. When I asked you for her hand you shook mine and you said yes / I wanna thank you for bringin’ an angel into the world / She’s my woman, my forever, but she’ll never stop being your baby girl.

The accompanying music video offers a similar point-of-view. Showing footage of the big day, the visual flashes between photos of the singer’s wife as a child with her father, and the sweet moments the two shared during the wedding. It’s impossible not to feel a tug at the heart, especially when set to the dewey-eyed tune.

Take it all in with the video below.

“Your Baby Girl” follows close behind Parker’s debut, the 2022 EP Hits Home. The six-track release reveals a lot in the way of Parker’s up-and-coming country prowess with songs about life and love.

“Songs typically start out with the title for me. If I don’t have that, I don’t have something to write about,” Parker tells American Songwriter of his songwriting process. “I also take from my personal experiences. I just recently got married and had a baby so all I’ve wanted to do is write love songs.”

The EP’s main theme, however, is about life’s simple pleasures, enjoying them while taking life one day at a time.

“We picked the title Hits Home because I feel like it wraps everything up—I talk about home, fishing, beer, and having a good time,” he said. While he’s still finding his footing in the industry, he’s found a sound he can be proud of and a fanbase that sings along.

