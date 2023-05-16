Niall Horan Performs His Latest Single “Meltdown” on ‘The Voice’

The semi-finals of The Voice aired on Monday night (May 15), narrowing the possible winners down to just five contestants.

Prior to the coaches announcing which five singers would be advancing on to the next stage of the competition, first-time coach Niall Horan took the stage to deliver an energetic performance of his latest single “Meltdown.”

Horan released “Meltdown” last month calling it a track “about feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright.”

For his performance on The Voice, Horan bounded around the stage singing the chorus, I’m tellin’ you now / When it all melts down I’ll be there. The ex-boy bander was backed by a full chorus and lively band, which helped him capture the frenetic energy of the recorded track.

Check out the performance below.

“Meltdown” will feature on Horan’s album, The Show, set for release on June 9. Prior to sharing “Meltdown,” Horan teased the record with the lead single “Heaven” – a Beach Boys-esque track about making your own way in life.

Horan also recently announced that he will be returning to The Voice for a second season. “I loved it so much, I’m doing it again! See you Fall 2023 on @nbcthevoice,” he wrote on Instagram.

Horan will be joined by returning coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and the newly announced replacement for Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire.

“There’s a new Coach in town!” McEntire wrote, announcing her place on the show. “See you all this Fall! #TheVoice.”

The top 5 contestants on season 23 of The Voice include Grace West (Team Blake), D.Smooth (Team Kelly), Gina Miles (Team Niall), Sorelle (Team Chance), and NOIVAS (Team Blake). The final line-up means Shelton has two opportunities to take home a win for his final season on the competition show.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC