Reba McEntire to Replace Blake Shelton on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire has received a “Fancy” red chair.

Videos by American Songwriter

NBC’s The Voice announced on Monday morning (May 15) that the country music legend would serve as a coach on Season 24.

McEntire is slated to join coaches John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani on the prestigious panel.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton to Leave ‘The Voice’ After Season 23]

The “I’m A Survivor” singer turned to social media to share the news alongside a graphic displaying her name in block letters on a rotating chair.

“There’s a new Coach in town!” wrote McEntire.”See you all this Fall! #TheVoice.”

Fans were fast to flock to the comments to express their enthusiasm and to congratulate the Country Music Hall of Famer on the new gig.

“Congrats! Can’t wait to watch,” said a follower.

“Woohoo!!!! How do I sign up to audition?” shared an aspiring musician.

McEntire will fill Blake Shelton’s place. After 12 years on the show, Shelton announced his retirement ahead of Season 23. The upcoming season will be the first without Shelton. This is not McEntire’s first rodeo on the competition show, as she was a Mega Mentor on the current season and a Battle Advisor for Team Blake.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Explains His Decision to Leave ‘The Voice’]

The announcement comes hours before the Season 23 semi-finals. The two-hour episode will kick off tonight (May 15) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

THE VOICE — “The Knockouts Premiere” Episode 2311 — Pictured: Reba McEntire — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Before Season 24 of The Voice premieres in the fall of 2023, McEntire will release her lifestyle book titled, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

The hardcover will include exclusive stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes. The project will hit the shelves on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The book will be accompanied by an album produced by Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb. Not That Fancy will feature stripped-down versions of McEntire’s most successful hits. The track list will include 14 songs and a new single called “Seven Minutes in Heaven.” The record will drop on October 6.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC