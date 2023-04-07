Niall Horan Sends His Music to One Direction Before it’s Released

Though we’re not going to hold out hope for a reunion just yet, Niall Horan has given the One Direction fans a little something to hold on to while the guys are all focused on their solo pursuits. During a segment with Esquire called “Explain This,” the former Boybander told the outlet that he still sends his former bandmates his songs before he releases them.

Midway through the interview, Horan was asked if he still sent snippets of unreleased material out to Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, or Zayn Malik, to which he replied, “Not every time but if I feel like I need an opinion, I’ll always send it out.”

Which former bandmate did he send his impending album, The Show, out to?

“This time I sent it to Louis and he gave me his honest opinion on it, which is always handy because we’ve released enough songs over the years and we know what’s decent and what’s not,” Horan said. “All the 1D boys and artists alike, I’ll always try and send it around and get a real opinion.”

The Esquire interview is one of many references Horan has made to One Direction in the past few months. Last week, in an interview with Capitol FM, Horan laid to bed rumors that he and Styles were hanging out. “That is Mr. Styles, yes indeed,” Horan said after being shown a candid photo of the two of them. During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Horan revealed he and his bandmates “speak constantly.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Esquire, Horan spoke about being a coach on The Voice. If he were to audition for the competition show, Horan said he would choose “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel as his audition song and pick Blake Shelton as his coach.

“I think my voice has gotten better – I’d give The Voice a go,” Horan said. “And I’d pick Blake Shelton as my coach…Blake Shelton is an animal.”

Horan explained a wide range of topics during the segment, including being tattoo-free, face masks, hair care routines, and the fervor of Irish crowds. Watch the full video below.

Horan’s latest album, The Show, is set to drop on June 9.

“It would be great if the fans could connect to every song because it’s one of those records—the topics are relatable,” Horan told American Songwriter for our upcoming May issue (out May 1). “I think we all go through the things I am writing about. I’m excited to get out on the road and see the fans. I haven’t been in a room full of them in—I couldn’t even tell you how long.”

Earlier this year, Horan said, “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back. Welcome to The Show.”

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images