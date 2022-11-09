Louis Tomlinson Admits Being Bothered By Harry Styles’ Early Solo Success

Louis Tomlinson is proud of his friend Harry Styles, but admits he’s struggled with watching his former bandmate’s career skyrocket.

Tomlinson and Styles spent five years together as part of One Direction, alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne. They disbanded in 2015 and each of the members has since embarked on solo careers. Styles has solidified himself as a bonafide superstar with hit singles like “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was” and he recently shattered records with his Love On Tour when he headlined 15 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in August and September 2022. Plus, he’s ventured into the film world with roles in Dunkirk and Olivia Wilde’s high-profile thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

Tomlinson is days away from releasing his second solo studio album, Faith in the Future, on Friday (Nov. 11) and opens up to The Telegraph about comparing himself to Styles.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only [because] I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band,” the “Back to You” singer explains. “But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.”

Calling his former bandmate’s tour “unbelievable,” Tomlinson says that it’s taken time to find his identity in music outside of the wildly popular group. “It took me a while to work out where I stand,” he continues. “I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”

Since parting ways with 1D, Tomlinson shares that the bandmates still keep in touch and “check in on each other.” He’s also open to the idea of a One Direction reunion. “I don’t see anything happening for at least another 10 years, but you never know,” he said. “It looks pretty jumbled. But I think there is a world where it all kind of fits together.”

Tomlinson released his debut studio album, Walls, in 2020, which peaked inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200. His collaboration with Bebe Rexha on “Back to You” has been certified platinum by the RIAA in the U.S. and his native U.K. He’s also found success on the U.K. charts with singles “Just Hold On,” “Just Like You” and “Miss You.”

Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage