Noah Cyrus Teams Up with Australian Singer Vance Joy for “Everybody Needs Someone”

Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy for a sweeping, swelling new single, “Everybody Needs Someone.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The new single from Cyrus (the talented younger sister to pop star Miley Cyrus and daughter of country icon Billy Ray Cyrus), is her first new music since her 2022 debut album, The Hardest Part (and its following special deluxe edition, which featured the previously unreleased track “Set for Life”).

“These songs all mean so much to me—they’re straight from my heart, my brain, and my body,” said Cyrus of the album release. “Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.”

American Songwriter caught up with Cyrus, who talked about her recent struggles with addiction and her recovery since.

“I decided I really wanted to do the work to get off of the prescription pills. And so going into the new year of 2021, there were a lot of new changes for me. I got new management, I was newly off of these pills. I was going through a really hard time just trying to stick with it and the anxiety that I was experiencing at the time.”

Now, she’s taking control of her life and putting out new work. That’s what her 2022 LP was about and that’s the emotion behind her new single “Everybody Needs Someone.” It’s a track that displays her emotional depth as well as her emotive singing voice—a gift everyone in her family tree seems to enjoy.

Check out the new track, which bursts into a rollicking, harmonious rock number after a somber open, from the 23-year-old burgeoning artist and her duet partner Joy below.

Photo by Celina Martins + Amaury Nessaibia / High Rise PR