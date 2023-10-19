Niall Horan Deep Dives into the Creative Process of His New Album ‘The Show’—“It Was an Amazing Process”

Niall Horan took fans on a deep dive into the writing and recording process of his new album, The Show, released in March. It was born during the height of the pandemic that followed the release of Heartbreak Weather in 2020. The new album is a more mature outing than his last release.

Now, in a new video posted on The Voice YouTube channel, the Irish singer/songwriter details the creative and recording process for the record.

The beginning of the clip finds Horan showing off the album cover and asking a crowd of fans what they think of the album. In response, they gave a huge round of applause and screams showing nothing but love for Horan.

“The writing process for The Show was a lot different than my previous stuff,” he explained. “I started writing the album in lockdown. I was supposed to be at home like everyone else but I spent time songwriting just on my own in the house and coming up with ideas. It was an amazing process though. It allowed me to dig into the emotions and you really only get that when you’re on your own.

“The recording process was so fun,” he added while showing clips from the studio. “We were out in Joshua Tree, California working out in the desert sun. It was so nice to have a different style of recording the whole thing. It’s an album I’m really proud of now. It’s an album I poured everything into. I played a lot of music on it and wrote all the lyrics.

“This past summer I was playing lots of festivals across Europe and America, Horan continued. “It’s such an exciting time for me. I’ve spent so much time away. I can’t thank fans enough for really grabbing a hold of this record and making it their own. Allowing me to do these incredible gigs that I’m doing.”

Currently, Horan is in his second season as a judge on NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice. Things are not slowing down for him and he’s confirmed to be hitting the road on his The Show World Tour kicking off in 2024. For a complete list of tour dates and ticket information click here.

Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images