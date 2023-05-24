Nick Jonas Named Headliner for Concert Honoring U.S. Army

Nick Jonas is slated to perform a solo headlining set during NBCUniversal’s Salute to Summer concert. The TV special will honor members of the U.S. Army on July 7.

The announcement of Jonas’ appearance at the concert special comes on the heels of the Jonas Brothers’ latest release, The Album. Though the Jo Bros are in tight ranks these days, it seems the youngest brother will be taking on the TV special alone.

“I am so honored to be headlining the upcoming Salute to Summer concert on Peacock this July to celebrate the active U.S. Army soldiers and Veterans that have served our country and made us all so proud,” Jonas said in a statement (per Billboard).

Salute to Summer will be hosted by E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes. The concert will air on NBC’s Peacock streaming service and will be filmed at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles. Other content coming from the event will include a bonus performance from Jonas uploaded to social media and augmented reality activations.

The Jonas Brothers earned their fourth No. 1 album with their latest release. The Album saw the trio lean into a ’70s influence, particularly in the lead singles “Wings” and “Waffle House.”

“The journey this record has taken us on has been a one-of-a-kind experience and finally getting to share these songs with you means the world to us,” the group shared in the statement. “Thank you to the incredible Jon Bellion for helping us bring this body of work to life.”

In addition to Nick’s appearance at Salute to Summer, he will join his brothers on the road for a tour they’ve dubbed “Five albums. One Night.”

The trek has a similar premise to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in that the Jo Bros will be playing their biggest hits from the duration of their career – not just their latest release.

Over the course of three months, the group will play more than 30 shows. Stops along the tour include Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and many more. Find ticket information, HERE.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)