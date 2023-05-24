Liam Gallagher Responds to Noel Calling Him a “Coward” for Failing to Reunite Oasis

Noel Gallagher once again took aim at his brother during a recent interview with talkSport radio, calling him a “coward” for failing to help organize an Oasis reunion. Meanwhile, Liam has been putting out a series of comments on social media, hinting at a possible reunion for the Brit-pop pioneers.

“Well, I put it out there,” Noel told the outlet. “[Liam] won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan.”

He continued, “He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

Now, Liam has taken to social media to combat his brother’s claims. He hit back at Noel with serious force, bringing up past ’90s feuds with Blur (during which he wished AIDS on the members) and his lack of appearance at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, which benefit their hometown following a deadly terrorist attack.

“I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD,” Liam wrote on Twitter.

The “Everything’s Electric” singer then went on to say that Noel “hates Oasis fans” but, doesn’t mind them lining his pockets. “He’s full of shit,” he wrote in a separate Tweet.

This tiff is the latest in a long (long, long, long) string of rivalries between the brothers. Last year, Liam told Esquire that he hadn’t seen his brother in 10 years.

“It’s a shame, isn’t it?” he said at the time, before adding, “The good times outweigh the bad times. I think it’s best to just leave it at that.”

(Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)