Nicki Minaj Says She Turned Down Songs Before Landing on ‘Barbie World’

Let’s face it, of course, Nicki Minaj was going to be part of the Barbie soundtrack! After all, she’s been THE Barbie since she entered the entertainment world. While appearing on the pink carpet for the premier of the film, Minaj revealed the process behind her collaboration with Ice Spice for the soundtrack.

Videos by American Songwriter

“There were a couple songs that I didn’t love. This ‘Barbie’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum, and so the one that they sent me, I loved!” Minaj told Entertainment Tonight. And I jumped on it right away.”

Minaj decided to collaborate with rapper Ice Spice for“Barbie World,” which is pretty nostalgic after it samples AQUA’s iconic, “Barbie Girl.” Calling it a “full circle” moment, she went on to say, “I’ve been saying ‘Barbie’ my whole career.”

Currently, “Barbie World” is the highest-charting song from the soundtrack. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, which became the rapper’s 23rd top 10 hit and Ice Spice’s fourth. This is also the second time the two rappers collaborate, after working together on Ice’s remix of “Princess Diana,” which reached No. 4 on the Hot 100.

Barbie The Album, produced by Mark Ronson, featured several A-list singers including Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Haim, Tame EMpala, Lizzo, and more.

Minaj is also set to collaborate with Drake set to be included in the singer’s fourth album, For All the Dogs. While performing in Detroit as part of his It’s All a Blur Tour, Drake went on to tease the new collaboration, telling the audience “I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit. So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

The release date for For All the Dogs is still uncertain, but Drake did tell his audience in Chicago just last week that it was dropping “soon.”

It's #Barbie tingz. 💖 Nicki Minaj reveals how her iconic "Barbie World" track for #BarbieTheAlbum came to be. pic.twitter.com/HkhZsaZzTO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 10, 2023

(Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)