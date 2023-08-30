Nicki Minaj Gives Insight on Her Upcoming Song with Drake

In early July, while Drake was in Detroit for one of the first stops on his still-active It’s All a Blur Tour, he revealed to fans that Nicki Minaj will be featured on his upcoming album For All The Dogs. “I’ma give away one thing about the album in Detroit tonight because I’ve got a lot of love for Detroit,” he told the attendees. “Me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in a really long time… [I’ve] got a lot of love for her.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, considering For All The Dogs has still arrived, Minaj was able to reveal more information about her currently untitled song with Drake. Starting a livestream on TikTok earlier this week, Minaj told her fans that the collaboration reminds her of the early days of her career when she and Drake were protégés of Lil Wayne and signees under his Young Money Records imprint.

“The song I did with Drake recently definitely put me in the feels, like when we used to be doing Nicki Minaj TV on the Lil Wayne tour and stuff,” she said. “Fun times, right?”

Throughout their careers, Minaj and Drake have been able to connect for multiple smash hits, whether it was “Moment 4 Life” (2010), their first-ever collaboration, or Lil Wayne-assisted songs like “Truffle Butter” (2014), “No Frauds” (2017), and “Only” (2014), also with Chris Brown. Most recently, though, the two worked together on “Seeing Green,” which also featured Lil Wayne and appeared on the 2021 re-release of Minaj’s 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

[RELATED: Nicki Minaj Hints at “The Greatest Song She’s Ever Written”]

Later this week (September 1), Minaj plans to drop her newest solo promotional single titled “Last Time I Saw You,” which is expected to land on her impending studio album Pink Friday 2, set to come out in mid-November.

“Glad you like the lyrics,” Minaj tweeted to her fans after sharing a snippet of “Last Time I Saw You.”

“The irony is that my fave part of the whole song is the very end… like the last 30 seconds. can’t wait for you guys to hear the whole thing.”

As we await Minaj and Drake’s eventual rendezvous on For All The Dogs, listen to the preview of Minaj’s forthcoming solo track below.

Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images