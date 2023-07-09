Drake Confirms Nicki Minaj Will Appear on ‘For All The Dogs’

On Saturday night (July 8), Drake visited Detroit on his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, the second city they’ve hit so far. Following up a wildly eventful first stop earlier this week in Chicago, where Drake was hit by a cell phone and dissed Childish Gambino, the tour’s first show of two in Detroit saw the Toronto rap icon divulge some fascinating information about his upcoming studio album, For All The Dogs.

While taking a break between songs, Drake addressed the crowd and revealed that Nicki Minaj will be featured on his impending LP. What would be their first collaboration since “Seeing Green” in May 2021, Drake explained that it was the first time he’d worked with Minaj in ages.

“I’ve been cooking this album for you,” the emcee said. “I’ma give away one thing about the album in Detroit tonight because I’ve got a lot of love for Detroit. Me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in a really long time… (I’ve) got a lot of love for her.”

Although their joint song has yet to be given a title, this is one of the first tidbits of information Drake has unveiled about his eighth solo album, still without a release date. It seems that he may be pulling back each piece of information layer by layer while on tour, considering he told the Chicago crowd on July 5 that the project would see a return of “the old Drake.”

Before “Seeing Green,” which also featured Lil Wayne and landed on the 2021 re-release of Minaj’s 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj and Drake had seemed to create a smash hit every time they connected vocally. Whether it be prior Lil Wayne-assisted songs like “Truffle Butter” (2014), “No Frauds” (2017), and “Only” (2014), also with Chris Brown, or their first collaboration in 2010 on “Moment 4 Life,” the duo is truly a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the hip-hop industry.

Watch Drake tell the Detroit crowd about his Minaj collaboration below.

