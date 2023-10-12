Nicki Minaj Teases a Surprise for “Pink Friday the 13th” as New Album Release Date Draws Closer

Nicki Minaj‘s fifth studio album, titled Pink Friday 2, is on the way, due out on November 17, and to get fans even more excited, the rapper tweeted out a poll concerning this upcoming Friday the 13th.

Minaj has declared she will “make every Friday from now until the album drops a special Pink Friday,” and set up a poll to gather fan opinions on what to release tomorrow. The options were “Big Difference full song,” “a freestyle” and the “name of one Pink Friday 2 feature.”

Fans have been scrambling for more of “Big Difference” after Minaj previewed a minute of the track at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, following her performance of “Last Time I Saw You.” The freestyle option would most likely be similar to her track “Pinkprint Freestyle,” which was released before the debut of her third album, The Pinkprint, in 2014. Finally, the last choice would reveal one feature artist from the album, allowing fans a peek behind the curtain of who Minaj has been working with.

Minaj posted an update on the poll on her Instagram stories, sharing that the freestyle option was winning. “Almost 150k votes with 8 hours left 😩,” she captioned the post. “Ion feel like doing no freestyle right now my G!!!! 😤🤣 Go vote yall.” The “Big Difference” option sat at 34 percent, with freestyle at 37 percent and the feature at 29 percent with 146,565 votes cast. As of this afternoon, October 12, there are 179,627 votes cast with 3 hours left in the poll.

Pink Friday 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Minaj’s 2010 debut album, Pink Friday, which topped the Billboard 200. Minaj’s most recent studio album was Queen from 2018, which debuted at No. 2. Minaj has had a handful of successes in that time, including a song on the Barbie soundtrack, which sampled Aqua’s classic “Barbie Girl” and hit No. 7 on the Hot 100. She also grabbed another Top 10 hit recently with “Princess Diana,” featuring Ice Spice.

It seems that Minaj has been focused on her album recently, and has mostly been doing features with other artists. She’s been working with Kim Petras, Lil Uzi Vert, Sexyy Red, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, on songs that all charted on the Hot 100.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV