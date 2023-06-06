Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date for New Album

In November of last year, Nicki Minaj gave a quote when speaking to i-D about her next LP: “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.” Now, seven months later, the 40-year-old has finally given us a date for her fifth studio album.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday (June 5), Minaj tweeted that she will drop her new studio album on Oct. 20. Yet to be given a title or track list, the project will be Minaj’s first full-length effort since her 2018 album, Queen, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

10/20/23

The Album 💿🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 5, 2023

Ahead of this new album, Minaj has had quite a busy start to 2023. Along with putting out her lone single of the year. “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” in March, which is expected to be a promotional track for the album and peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, Minaj has given a handful of feature verses to some of hip-hop’s rising stars.

In early April, she teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for “WTF,” which landed on his eventual Don’t Try This At Home album. A few days later, Minaj connected with Ice Spice for her “Princess Diana” remix, which reached No. 4 on the Hot 100. On top of these hits, Minaj was also announced to be part of the upcoming soundtrack for the new Barbie film, which is set to arrive in July.

Outside of the studio, Minaj was cast in 50 Cent’s upcoming animated superhero series, as she will voice act for the Lady Danger character in the show. Additionally, Minaj announced her brand new label in early March, which has already signed four up-and-coming artists.

“There’s a big announcement coming…Well, I have a record label now,” she said on her Queen Radio show at the time. “I believe so strongly in loyalty, and because I’ve spent my whole life giving to others that turn around and shit on me.”

In terms of the forthcoming album, Minaj unleashed a tweet in early May where she discussed the quality of the project and its accompanying tour. Needless to say, it appears that she is gearing up for a monumental release.

“NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights,” she tweeted. “NM5 tour will be hailed as ‘genius.’ That’s it & that’s all.”

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage