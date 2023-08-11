Nicki Minaj Hints at “The Greatest Song She’s Ever Written”

We are now nearly three months away from the release of Nicki Minaj’s fifth studio album Pink Friday 2, slated for November 13. A sequel to her beloved 2010 LP Pink Friday, which included hits such as “Roman’s Revenge” with Eminem and “Moment 4 Life” with Drake, Pink Friday 2 will supposedly include the “greatest song” Minaj has “ever written,” according to the 40-year-old rapper’s tweet on Thursday (August 10)

“The greatest song I’ve ever written,” she wrote. “My goodness. Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction >>> My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all.”

While the song is currently untitled and the impending LP has yet to be given a track list, Minaj assured her fans, who she calls “Barbz,” that they will approve of the now highly-anticipated track, referring to it as a classic.

“And you can bet me all the money in the world on this one boo,” she replied to a user under the original tweet. “I’m being so serious right now yo wow. This is what TF my babies fkng deserve. And y’all know I don’t throw out certain terms loosely. But ‘classic’ is the word. Hits galore. But ‘classic’ is the word.”

In more subsequent responses, Minaj stated that while the song will be terrific, it will not be placed as the intro for Pink Friday 2. Earlier this year, on top of working multiple times with Ice Spice and launching her own record label, Minaj put out “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” expected to be the lead single for the album. Peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” kickstarted Minaj’s momentum coming into her album, which she said in May will be “best thing that will come out of 2023.”

“(Pink Friday 2) is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights,” she tweeted. “(Pink Friday 2) tour will be hailed as ‘genius.’ That’s it & that’s all.”

