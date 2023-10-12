Maren Morris to Release Children’s Book

Maren Morris is now an author. On Wednesday (October 11), the crossover singer announced that she’s written her first children’s book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure, with her friend and gardener Karina Argow. The book follows an ant named Addie as she embarks on a journey to a new garden.

“ADDIE ANT GOES ON AN ADVENTURE is the delightful story of one little ant’s journey for independence,” Morris explained in an Instagram post. “Addie Ant sets out on her first solo garden adventure, but gets lost along the way, finding help from her trusted garden pals, Lewis Ladybug, Beatrix Butterfly, and Cleo Cricket. This book touches on themes of friendship and learning when to ask for help for little readers.”

In addition to sharing the book cover, Morris also gave fans a sneak peek inside the book which displays illustrations of Lewis Ladybug, Beatrix Butterfly, and Cleo Cricket. “Cleo? I know Cleo Cricket!” reads one of the pages shown in the video. “Addie exhaled with relief. Cleo Cricket came to the Tomato Bed once a week to practice her chirping scales, and Addie always loved Cleo’s unique tone that no one else had in all of the garden.” Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure is set for release in April 2024 and is available for pre-order now.

News of the book comes weeks after the release of a pair of new songs, “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here.” The songs signaled Morris’ departure from country music, however, she later clarified comments she made in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying that she was not leaving behind fans of the genre.

“It’s a little bit hyperbolic to be like ‘She’s left country music,’ because that’s ridiculous, but I certainly can’t participate in a lot of it,” Morris explained to the New York Times. “I felt like I don’t want to say goodbye, but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore…I’m not shutting off fans of country music, that’s not my intention. It’s just the music industry that I have to walk away from.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival