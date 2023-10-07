Nicki Minaj Unveils Alternate Cover Art for ‘Pink Friday 2’

Friday (October 6) was both a great and disappointing day for loyal fans of Nicki Minaj. Leading with the good news, Friday saw their beloved artist reveal a second cover for her impending fifth album, Pink Friday 2, slated to release on November 17.

Draped in a pink dress and surrounded by a wavy pink curtain, the second cover art for the LP sees Minaj stick to the declaration she made last month when she unveiled the initial cover art. Deeming it “album cover #1 of 2,” fans held their breath in anticipation for the second one, which is now finally here.

Though it is currently unclear which cover will be used for the digital version of the album, the project can now be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl on Minaj’s website for either album cover. Upon purchasing a copy, fans also receive a special message from Minaj seemingly written this week, where she touches on the new cover art and her excitement for the LP’s impending release.

“Sharing a 2nd cover today means that we are one step closer to a very career-defining, full-circle moment for the Barbz & me,” she wrote, giving a nod to her fanbase that calls themselves the Barbz. “And that made me smile today. A lot. Every day you guys make me proud. Every single day.”

Nicki Minaj pens heartfelt letter to fans. pic.twitter.com/UeESR2eCdk — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 6, 2023

Now the bad news. Leading up to Pink Friday 2, fans were excited to hear a new Nicki Minaj feature verse on Drake’s new studio album, For All The Dogs, which Drake confirmed would happen back in early July. However, when the Toronto rapper’s project finally dropped today, Minaj’s appearance was nowhere to be found.

In the weeks leading up to the release of For All The Dogs, Minaj shared how amped she was for the world to receive it, telling fans that it reminded her of the days she and Drake were protégés of Lil Wayne early in their careers.

“The song I did with Drake recently definitely put me in the feels, like when we used to be doing Nicki Minaj TV on the Lil Wayne tour and stuff,” she said during a TikTok Live session. “Fun times, right?”

Then, just days after she said this, she became the voice for voiceless Drake fans around the world, demanding that he put out the album as soon as possible. Likely pushing for this because she contributed to For All The Dogs, Minaj did not hold back when addressing her industry pal.

“Drake, I’m not going to tell you one more time,” she said looking right at the camera during an Instagram Live video. “The Barbz want the album! He can be Champagne Papi… I don’t care, papi, the Barbz want the motherfucking album.”

Now that this wish has finally been granted, though, it appears that Minaj and the Barbz did not get the version of For All The Dogs they were hoping for. Either way, though, Friday still ended up being a fun day for them, as we’re now one step closer to Pink Friday 2‘s arrival.

