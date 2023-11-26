Keith Urban Reveals Nicole Kidman is Shocked by AMC Ad Going Viral

Over the course of her career, Nicole Kidman starred in iconic films like Days of Thunder, Batman Forever, and Eyes Wide Shut. In 2002, the actress even won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours. With The New York Times naming her one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, it seems that Kidman might be used to being in the spotlight. Yet, according to her husband, Keith Urban, there is one role that continues to shock her when it comes to how big of a hit it became. And what is even more shocking is how it isn’t a movie or television role.

Videos by American Songwriter

On The Brink Of Collapse

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC theaters took a massive hit and at one time, stood on the verge of total collapse. While going to the movie theater is somewhat of a favorite pastime for most, Kidman sought to help. And that is exactly what she did according to Urban. Speaking on Criss Angel’s Talking Junkies podcast, the country singer detailed how Kidman took the role in the now-famous AMC ad in 2021.

For any person who happened to visit an AMC theater over the last two years, they most likely watched the ad including Kidman. As she makes her way to her seat, she tells the audience, “We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before, not just entertained but somehow reborn, together.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Nicole Kidman]

Kidman Excited About Going To The Movies

While the ad continues to run in AMC theaters across the country, Urban detailed how Kidman never expected it to go viral. According to the singer, “She did it because she loves movies, we love movies. And it was hard times for the theaters. So AMC asked her if she’d do an AMC commercial, and it was a no-brainer for her to be a part of that.” He added, “Never in a million years was she expecting that to be this cultural thing.”

Although stunned by the reception of the ad, Kidman told GQ in 2022, “I can’t tell you why it worked or why it’s gone viral. But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting.”

(Featured Image by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)