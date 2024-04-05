Nikki Sixx Shares Befuddling Message About Mötley Crüe’s New Music

On Thursday, April 4, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx posted a message on his X page regarding the new tracks his band will be releasing soon, and the note has some fans scratching their heads.

“New Crüe coming up right around the corner,” Sixx wrote. “People who have heard it say it’s a powerful cross between country and hip hop.”

Throughout the band’s career, Mötley Crüe has rarely strayed from its trademark mix of hard-rocking glam metal and power ballads, so a departure from those sounds would certainly be a curveball for fans. That being said, perhaps Sixx was just making a tongue-in-cheek reference to pop/R&B superstar Beyoncé’s new genre-bending country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter.

New Crüe coming up right around the corner. People who have heard it say it’s a powerful cross between country and hip hop. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) April 4, 2024

Fans React to Sixx’s Message

Joke or no, Sixx’s message roused Mötley Crüe to take to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Cant wait to hear [new Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5],” one fan wrote. “hoping it’s more like Too Fast For Love or Shout at the Devil.”

A second commented, “April fools was the other day Mr Sixx!”

A third fan griped, “Who is asking for that? I want something that sounds like Motley Crue! If I want county & hip hop I’ll listen to Beyoncé (I won’t).”

Yet another fan posted an amusing photo of Sixx playing an accordion.

Other Mötley Crüe Also Have Discussed New Music

In recent months, both drummer Tommy Lee and John 5 have commented about the new songs that Mötley Crüe is planning to release in 2024.

In a December 2023 interview, Lee reported that the band had recorded “three insane tracks” that likely will be released soon. He added that one of the songs, titled “Dogs of War,” features guitar work by John 5 that’s “incredible and … sounds sick.”

Mötley Crüe’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Mötley Crüe will be kicking off its 2024 tour plans with a May 3-4 stand in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On Friday, April 5, Sixx posted a recent photo of the band on his social media pages, along with a note that reads, “Heading out on the road with these fine gentlemen next month. Gonna be a great summer.”

Mötley Crüe has a total of 15 North American shows confirmed for 2024. The band’s itinerary runs through an October 13 performance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

