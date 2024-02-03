Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Shares Updates About Alleged Stalkers: “When Your Daughter and Wife Get Threatened All Bets Are Off”

In a pair of new posts on his X page, Nikki Sixx shared updates about legal actions he’d taken against two people he alleged had been stalking and harassing him and his family. The Mötley Crüe bassist previously had written about his issues with the alleged stalkers on his social media pages back in November.

“Today we were awarded legal fees from stalker number 2 and are now just awaiting sentencing,” Sixx reported in a message posted Thursday, February 1. “People can’t do whatever they want when it comes to my family. It’s important to hold these people accountable.”

The same day, the 65-year-old rocker also posted an update about the other person who he’d reported had been harassing him, his wife and their young daughter.

In his message in November, he’d explained that the alleged stalker was “a deranged woman from Tennessee” who he’d never met before, and had sent messages to his wife and daughter threatening “death and bodily harm.” Sixx noted that the woman had violated multiple restraining orders, and that a court decided that her conduct was “serious enough to hold her in contempt of court and order that she be arrested.”

New Message About First Alleged Stalker

In the new message, Sixx revealed that “because of the weather the first [stalker’s] sentencing got pushed back a little.”

He added, “That’s coming soon too. We are asking for three years in jail-We are using the legal system to hold bad people accountable. When your daughter and wife get threatened all bets are off.”

Background on Second Alleged Stalker

As for the background Sixx gave in November about the second alleged stalker, he wrote that the person was “from a different part of the country” who had “started doing the same thing, going so far as to travel to my house and threaten our lives again.”

He reported that the FBI had started investigating this person because of their actions.

“It’s one thing to threaten my safety but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children, it just becomes beyond alarming,” Sixx added. “They do not deserve this.”

Sixx and his wife, Courtney, were married in 2014. Their daughter, Ruby, is four years old.

Mötley Crüe’s 2024 Tour Plans

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Mötley Crüe will be hitting the road a little later this year. The band currently has seven confirmed concerts on the books for 2024.

The shows are scheduled for May 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; May 9 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida; June 21 at Summerfest in Milwaukee; July 11 in Calgary, Canada; July 13 at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Canada; and July 19 at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, North Dakota.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

